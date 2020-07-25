BLACKPINK’s Lisa Chosen As New Brand Ambassador For BVLGARI

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been chosen as the brand new model ambassador for luxurious model BVLGARI!

On July 24, BVLGARI introduced the choice to work with Lisa and acknowledged, “We selected Lisa to be our official model ambassador as a result of we imagine her daring and unequalled performances and her fashionable and stylish picture as a vogue icon go properly with our model id.”

Lisa participated within the digital marketing campaign of the model’s signature “Serpenti” and “B.zero1” collections, showcasing her stylist and wonderful charms.

The video of Lisa and BVLGARI’s digital marketing campaign can be launched in August by means of the model’s official social media accounts.

