BLACKPINK’s Lisa Expresses Why She Loves Her Job

BLACKPINK’s Lisa showcased her beautiful charisma in a current pictorial for trend journal Attract!

Through the photograph shoot, Lisa showcased a wide range of make-up kinds that matched her flawless pores and skin.

Within the interview following the photograph shoot, Lisa shared, “My work is superb as a result of many individuals love me as I’m. I like myself, too. I don’t need to lose this for the remainder of my life.”

Lisa additionally talked about the present standstill as a result of COVID-19. She mentioned, “We’re in a scenario the place we will’t do a lot for the sake of everybody’s well being and security, so I’m additionally being cautious. It’s a disgrace that we will’t meet our followers in particular person, however we’re working exhausting on getting ready to impress followers additional.”

The complete pictorial and interview might be unveiled within the June problem of “Attract.”

BLACKPINK not too long ago introduced their plans for a three-step comeback that may start in June.

Supply (1)