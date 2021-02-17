BLACKPINK’s Lisa Selected For Jury Of 2021 ANDAM Fashion Award

Fashion trendsetter Lisa of BLACKPINK has joined the jury of the 2021 ANDAM Fashion Award!

WWD has reported that Lisa will likely be headlining the 14-person visitor jury that’s selecting the winner of the distinguished French style prize.

The award was established in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour as a three way partnership between the French Ministry of Tradition and the DEFI. It’s been a stepping stone for designers to attain recognition around the globe, and former winners have included Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, and Jeremy Scott.

Lisa’s fellow visitor jurors embody Chinese language singer Chris Lee, style designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo, French singer and actress Lou Doillon, and extra. “The jury is coming from totally different horizons, and characterize the totally different sides and faces of creativity as we speak,” stated chief government officer of Balenciaga and the 2021 ANDAM jury president Cédric Charbit. “It’s the one approach that we give and correct studying of one thing that’s trendy and aware for a expertise for tomorrow.”

The jury will participate in a gathering on July 1 to interview the nominees and make their remaining resolution.

BLACKPINK efficiently staged their first on-line live performance in January, whereas it was just lately introduced that Lisa is gearing up for a solo debut. Lisa will quickly even be returning as a mentor on the Chinese language idol survival program “Youth With You.”

