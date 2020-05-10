BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shares That She Rooted For Jeon Somi On “SIXTEEN”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has revealed that she’s been cheering on Jeon Somi for much longer than we may have thought!

On May 9, Jeon Somi released bonus footage from her reality show “I Am Somi.” The clip begins with her hanging out with BLACKPINK’s Lisa in the studio. That day, Jeon Somi had brewed her own makgeolli (rice wine) and gifted Lisa four bottles with personalized labels to give to the BLACKPINK members.

Jeon Somi commented that many viewers had left comments saying that both she and Lisa were “crazy people.” Producer Teddy jokingly commented while they are both crazy, the genre of their craziness is different.

Later, Lisa confessed that she had rooted for Jeon Somi all the way back in 2015, when she was appearing on JYP Entertainment’s girl group survival show “SIXTEEN,” which ultimately formed TWICE. She explained, “When you were eliminated, I was like ‘Oh no!’ I really liked you.”

Jeon Somi adorably replied, “Even now?” to which Lisa said, “Even now.”

Watch the full clip of bonus footage from “I Am Somi” below!