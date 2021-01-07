BLACKPINK’s Lisa To Return As Mentor On New Season Of Chinese Survival Show “Youth With You”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa might be a mentor on the newest season of China’s idol survival program “Youth With You”!

On January 7, “Youth With You” posted on their official social media, “The yr of 2021 will proceed to witness the performances of our dance mentor Lisa. Prepared to bop and carnival alongside along with her?”

Lisa was a dance mentor on the second season of “Youth With You,” and she’s going to now be persevering with her position as dance mentor on the third season of the present.

In the meantime, Lisa is presently gearing up for her solo debut.

Are you excited to see extra of Lisa as a mentor?

Supply (1)