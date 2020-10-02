BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Becomes Fastest Korean Girl Group MV To Surpass 10 Million Views

BLACKPINK has outdone themselves as soon as extra!

BLACKPINK launched their title monitor “Lovesick Ladies” from their first full album “THE ALBUM” on October 2 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video hit 10 million views on YouTube at roughly 1:53 p.m. KST, taking solely 53 minutes to take action.

This makes “Lovesick Ladies” the quickest Korean lady group music video to succeed in 10 million views. The earlier document was held by BLACKPINK’s music video for “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez at two hours and 55 minutes.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!

Watch the MV beneath:

