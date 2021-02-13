General News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Becomes Their 9th Group MV To Reach 350 Million Views

February 13, 2021
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” music video has hit a brand new milestone!

On the afternoon of February 12 KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “Lovesick Ladies” reached 350 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on October 2 at 1 p.m. KST, that means that it took the tune simply over 4 months and 10 days to obtain the milestone.

“Lovesick Ladies” is BLACKPINK’s ninth music video to succeed in 350 million views, following “Whistle,” “Enjoying With Fireplace,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” and “Ice Cream.”

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!

Watch the music video once more:

