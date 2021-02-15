BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Continues To Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 2

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” is our No. 1 track once more this week! The track stays sturdy though it has been over 4 months since its launch. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
Transferring up two spots to No. 2 is IU’s “Movie star.” A pre-released single from IU’s upcoming album, it’s an digital pop track with tropical home components. IU penned the lyrics herself, expressing to everybody who might really feel like an outsider that they’re all particular people.
Rounding out the highest three and remaining at No. 3 is BTS’s former chart-topping hit “Life Goes On.”
One track newly entered the highest 10 this week. Up ten spots to No. 5 is HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool,” a pop dance track that includes a moombahton rhythm that expresses HyunA’s sincere emotions.
Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 2
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|12 (+1)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|13 (-1)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|14 (+4)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|15 (-1)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|16 (–)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|17 (–)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|18 (+12)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|19 (–)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|20 (+4)
|안아줄게 (Burn It)
|Golden Baby
|21 (–)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time)
|BEN
|22 (+1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|23 (new)
|술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink)
|Gyeongseo, MJ
|24 (+4)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|25 (+2)
|Odd Eye
|Dreamcatcher
|26 (-4)
|What Do I Name You
|Taeyeon
|27 (new)
|Cinema
|CIX
|28 (+11)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will likely be your shining star)
|Music I Han
|29 (+6)
|우린 어쩌다 헤어진 걸까 (How did we)
|Huh Gak
|30 (+1)
|Thank U
|Yunho
|31 (-21)
|Rosario (feat. CL & Zico)
|Epik Excessive
|32 (new)
|뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again)
|SECHSKIES
|33 (+3)
|잘할게 (I’ll)
|Lee Seung Gi
|34 (+4)
|나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP))
|Rain
|35 (-3)
|Black Mamba
|aespa
|36 (-2)
|MY TREASURE
|TREASURE
|37 (-4)
|마리아 (Maria)
|Hwasa
|38 (-13)
|그대 없이 그대와 (With and With out You)
|HYNN
|39 (-2)
|My Flip
|CRAVITY
|40 (+2)
|불시착 (STAY YOUNG)
|AB6IX
|41 (new)
|추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You)
|Jung Dong Ha
|42 (new)
|기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence)
|Kim Myung Soo (L)
|43 (-3)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|44 (+4)
|Love So Candy
|Cherry Bullet
|45 (-2)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|46 (-26)
|내 얘기 같아 (Based mostly On A True Story (feat. Heize))
|Epik Excessive
|47 (–)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|48 (-22)
|야 우냐 (U MAD)
|Bobby
|49 (-5)
|가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn night time)
|JANNABI
|50 (-5)
|What I Mentioned
|VICTON
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment