BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Continues To Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 2

February 15, 2021
BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” is our No. 1 track once more this week! The track stays sturdy though it has been over 4 months since its launch. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Transferring up two spots to No. 2 is IU’s “Movie star.” A pre-released single from IU’s upcoming album, it’s an digital pop track with tropical home components. IU penned the lyrics herself, expressing to everybody who might really feel like an outsider that they’re all particular people.

Rounding out the highest three and remaining at No. 3 is BTS’s former chart-topping hit “Life Goes On.”

One track newly entered the highest 10 this week. Up ten spots to No. 5 is HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool,” a pop dance track that includes a moombahton rhythm that expresses HyunA’s sincere emotions.

Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 2

(*2*)

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (-3) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
12 (+1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
13 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
14 (+4) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
15 (-1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
16 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
17 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
18 (+12) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
19 (–) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
20 (+4) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Baby
21 (–) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time) BEN
22 (+1) METEOR CHANGMO
23 (new) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ
24 (+4) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
25 (+2) Odd Eye Dreamcatcher
26 (-4) What Do I Name You Taeyeon
27 (new) Cinema CIX
28 (+11) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will likely be your shining star) Music I Han
29 (+6) 우린 어쩌다 헤어진 걸까 (How did we) Huh Gak
30 (+1) Thank U Yunho
31 (-21) Rosario (feat. CL & Zico) Epik Excessive
32 (new) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES
33 (+3) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi
34 (+4) 나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP)) Rain
35 (-3) Black Mamba aespa
36 (-2) MY TREASURE TREASURE
37 (-4) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa
38 (-13) 그대 없이 그대와 (With and With out You) HYNN
39 (-2) My Flip CRAVITY
40 (+2) 불시착 (STAY YOUNG) AB6IX
41 (new) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You) Jung Dong Ha
42 (new) 기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence) Kim Myung Soo (L)
43 (-3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
44 (+4) Love So Candy Cherry Bullet
45 (-2) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
46 (-26) 내 얘기 같아 (Based mostly On A True Story (feat. Heize)) Epik Excessive
47 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
48 (-22) 야 우냐 (U MAD) Bobby
49 (-5) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn night time) JANNABI
50 (-5) What I Mentioned VICTON

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

