BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Continues To Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 2

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” is our No. 1 track once more this week! The track stays sturdy though it has been over 4 months since its launch. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Transferring up two spots to No. 2 is IU’s “Movie star.” A pre-released single from IU’s upcoming album, it’s an digital pop track with tropical home components. IU penned the lyrics herself, expressing to everybody who might really feel like an outsider that they’re all particular people.

Rounding out the highest three and remaining at No. 3 is BTS’s former chart-topping hit “Life Goes On.”

One track newly entered the highest 10 this week. Up ten spots to No. 5 is HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool,” a pop dance track that includes a moombahton rhythm that expresses HyunA’s sincere emotions.

Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 2 Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-3) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 12 (+1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 13 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 14 (+4) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 15 (-1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 16 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 17 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 18 (+12) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 19 (–) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 20 (+4) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Baby 21 (–) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time) BEN 22 (+1) METEOR CHANGMO 23 (new) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ 24 (+4) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 25 (+2) Odd Eye Dreamcatcher 26 (-4) What Do I Name You Taeyeon 27 (new) Cinema CIX 28 (+11) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will likely be your shining star) Music I Han 29 (+6) 우린 어쩌다 헤어진 걸까 (How did we) Huh Gak 30 (+1) Thank U Yunho 31 (-21) Rosario (feat. CL & Zico) Epik Excessive 32 (new) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES 33 (+3) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi 34 (+4) 나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP)) Rain 35 (-3) Black Mamba aespa 36 (-2) MY TREASURE TREASURE 37 (-4) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa 38 (-13) 그대 없이 그대와 (With and With out You) HYNN 39 (-2) My Flip CRAVITY 40 (+2) 불시착 (STAY YOUNG) AB6IX 41 (new) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You) Jung Dong Ha 42 (new) 기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence) Kim Myung Soo (L) 43 (-3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 44 (+4) Love So Candy Cherry Bullet 45 (-2) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 46 (-26) 내 얘기 같아 (Based mostly On A True Story (feat. Heize)) Epik Excessive 47 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 48 (-22) 야 우냐 (U MAD) Bobby 49 (-5) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn night time) JANNABI (*2*) 50 (-5) What I Mentioned VICTON

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%