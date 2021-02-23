BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 3

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” holds on to the highest spot once more this week! The track continues to be ranked excessive on all chart sources regardless of being launched over 4 months in the past. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
IU’s “Movie star” stays at No. 2 this week, but it surely has narrowed the hole with “Lovesick Ladies” to simply eight factors.
Rounding out the all-female high three and transferring again up one spot is (G)I-DLE’s former No. 1 track “HWAA.”
There are not any new songs within the high 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 3
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|12 (–)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|13 (+2)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|14 (-1)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|15 (+1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|16 (new)
|Sugar
|Kim Woo Seok
|17 (–)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|18 (-4)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|19 (-1)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|20 (-1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|21 (new)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|22 (+2)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|23 (+9)
|뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again)
|SECHSKIES
|24 (-2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|25 (+1)
|What Do I Name You
|Taeyeon
|26 (-5)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|27 (-4)
|술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink)
|Gyeongseo, MJ
|28 (–)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star)
|Tune I Han
|29 (new)
|마음이 그래 (I Really feel Like)
|Gaeko, Kwon Jin Ah
|30 (+4)
|나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP))
|Rain
|31 (new)
|Love so Tremendous
|Cha Eun Woo
|32 (+5)
|마리아 (Maria)
|Hwasa
|33 (new)
|Without end (약속)
|aespa
|34 (+5)
|My Flip
|CRAVITY
|35 (+7)
|기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence)
|Kim Myung Soo (L)
|36 (-6)
|Thank U
|Yunho
|37 (new)
|서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight)
|Younha
|38 (-11)
|Cinema
|CIX
|39 (+9)
|야 우냐 (U MAD)
|Bobby
|40 (-7)
|잘할게 (I’ll)
|Lee Seung Gi
|41 (+4)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|42 (-22)
|안아줄게 (Burn It)
|Golden Little one
|43 (-12)
|Rosario (feat. CL & Zico)
|Epik Excessive
|44 (+6)
|What I Stated
|VICTON
|45 (-20)
|Odd Eye
|Dreamcatcher
|46 (-3)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)
|Baek Ji Younger
|47 (new)
|Fall in You
|Ha Sung Woon
|48 (-12)
|MY TREASURE
|TREASURE
|49 (-3)
|내 얘기 같아 (Based mostly On A True Story (feat. Heize))
|Epik Excessive
|50 (-3)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
