BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 3

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” holds on to the highest spot once more this week! The track continues to be ranked excessive on all chart sources regardless of being launched over 4 months in the past. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

IU’s “Movie star” stays at No. 2 this week, but it surely has narrowed the hole with “Lovesick Ladies” to simply eight factors.

Rounding out the all-female high three and transferring again up one spot is (G)I-DLE’s former No. 1 track “HWAA.”

There are not any new songs within the high 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 3 Rank Tune Artist/Band (*3*) 11 (–) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 12 (–) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 13 (+2) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 14 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 15 (+1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 16 (new) Sugar Kim Woo Seok 17 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 18 (-4) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 19 (-1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 20 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 21 (new) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 22 (+2) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 23 (+9) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES 24 (-2) METEOR CHANGMO 25 (+1) What Do I Name You Taeyeon 26 (-5) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 27 (-4) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ 28 (–) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star) Tune I Han 29 (new) 마음이 그래 (I Really feel Like) Gaeko, Kwon Jin Ah 30 (+4) 나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP)) Rain 31 (new) Love so Tremendous Cha Eun Woo 32 (+5) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa 33 (new) Without end (약속) aespa 34 (+5) My Flip CRAVITY 35 (+7) 기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence) Kim Myung Soo (L) 36 (-6) Thank U Yunho 37 (new) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha 38 (-11) Cinema CIX 39 (+9) 야 우냐 (U MAD) Bobby 40 (-7) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi 41 (+4) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 42 (-22) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Little one 43 (-12) Rosario (feat. CL & Zico) Epik Excessive 44 (+6) What I Stated VICTON 45 (-20) Odd Eye Dreamcatcher 46 (-3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger 47 (new) Fall in You Ha Sung Woon 48 (-12) MY TREASURE TREASURE 49 (-3) 내 얘기 같아 (Based mostly On A True Story (feat. Heize)) Epik Excessive 50 (-3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%