BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 3

February 23, 2021
BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” holds on to the highest spot once more this week! The track continues to be ranked excessive on all chart sources regardless of being launched over 4 months in the past. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

IU’s “Movie star” stays at No. 2 this week, but it surely has narrowed the hole with “Lovesick Ladies” to simply eight factors.

Rounding out the all-female high three and transferring again up one spot is (G)I-DLE’s former No. 1 track “HWAA.”

There are not any new songs within the high 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 3

Rank Tune Artist/Band
11 (–) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
12 (–) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
13 (+2) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
14 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
15 (+1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
16 (new) Sugar Kim Woo Seok
17 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
18 (-4) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
19 (-1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
20 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
21 (new) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
22 (+2) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
23 (+9) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES
24 (-2) METEOR CHANGMO
25 (+1) What Do I Name You Taeyeon
26 (-5) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
27 (-4) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ
28 (–) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star) Tune I Han
29 (new) 마음이 그래 (I Really feel Like) Gaeko, Kwon Jin Ah
30 (+4) 나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP)) Rain
31 (new) Love so Tremendous Cha Eun Woo
32 (+5) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa
33 (new) Without end (약속) aespa
34 (+5) My Flip CRAVITY
35 (+7) 기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence) Kim Myung Soo (L)
36 (-6) Thank U Yunho
37 (new) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha
38 (-11) Cinema CIX
39 (+9) 야 우냐 (U MAD) Bobby
40 (-7) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi
41 (+4) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
42 (-22) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Little one
43 (-12) Rosario (feat. CL & Zico) Epik Excessive
44 (+6) What I Stated VICTON
45 (-20) Odd Eye Dreamcatcher
46 (-3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger
47 (new) Fall in You Ha Sung Woon
48 (-12) MY TREASURE TREASURE
49 (-3) 내 얘기 같아 (Based mostly On A True Story (feat. Heize)) Epik Excessive
50 (-3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

