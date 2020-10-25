General News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” MV Becomes Their 10th MV To Reach 200 Million Views

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” MV has reached 200 million views!

“Lovesick Ladies” is the the title monitor off of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM.” The album and the music video for “Lovesick Ladies” had been launched on October 2 at 1 p.m. KST. On October 25, the video hit 200 million views on YouTube!

“Lovesick Ladies” is now BLACKPINK’s 10th total group music video to surpass 200 million views, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “Enjoying with Fireplace,” “Whistle,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “STAY,” “How You Like That,” and “Ice Cream.”

Watch the music video once more!

