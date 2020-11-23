BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Remains On Prime; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 3

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” nonetheless stays sturdy because the No. 1 track for the sixth consecutive week. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

BTS’s “Dynamite” strikes up one spot to No. 2, and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” strikes down one spot to No. 3.

Two new songs debuted within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is GFRIEND’s “MAGO,” the title observe from GFRIEND’s third studio album “回:Walpurgis Night time.” The retro Nineteen Eighties disco model track is about changing into answerable for your personal life.

Debuting at No. 6 is Taemin’s “IDEA,” the title track from Act 2 of his third album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more.” This fashionable dance observe has lyrics that describe the method of escaping from one’s previous self to seek out one’s true self.

Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-6) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 12 (+38) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening) JANNABI 13 (-3) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 14 (-2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 15 (+4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 16 (new) 그 섬 (Forbidden Island) Ha Sung Woon 17 (+1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 18 (-7) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush 19 (-6) 도망가 (Run away) Mino 20 (-5) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 21 (-5) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 22 (-8) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim 23 (-6) Dangerous Boy Chungha, Christopher 24 (-3) METEOR CHANGMO 25 (–) Dancing Cartoon BOL4 26 (-2) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE 27 (-5) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 28 (-5) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 29 (-9) Not Shy ITZY 30 (-4) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 31 (-2) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 32 (+3) 5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour) TXT 33 (new) 음 (MMM) TREASURE 34 (-4) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 35 (-2) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz 36 (-9) Love Killa MONSTA X 37 (-1) GOTCHA Park Ji Hoon 38 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 39 (-5) Make A Want (Birthday Tune) NCT U 40 (+6) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 41 (+2) Again Door Stray Children 42 (new) My Love (Duet Ver.) Lee Seung Chul, Taeyeon 43 (-4) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 44 (new) Pit A Pat Junsu 45 (–) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 46 (-18) ALIEN Lee Suhyun 47 (-6) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 48 (-17) SALUTE AB6IX 49 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 50 (-3) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico

