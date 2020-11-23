General News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Remains On Prime; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 3

November 23, 2020
BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” nonetheless stays sturdy because the No. 1 track for the sixth consecutive week. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

BTS’s “Dynamite” strikes up one spot to No. 2, and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” strikes down one spot to No. 3.

Two new songs debuted within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is GFRIEND’s “MAGO,” the title observe from GFRIEND’s third studio album “回:Walpurgis Night time.” The retro Nineteen Eighties disco model track is about changing into answerable for your personal life.

Debuting at No. 6 is Taemin’s “IDEA,” the title track from Act 2 of his third album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more.” This fashionable dance observe has lyrics that describe the method of escaping from one’s previous self to seek out one’s true self.

Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 3

  • 1 (–) Lovesick Ladies

    • Chart Data
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (+1) Dynamite

    • Chart Data
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 12 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (-1) I CAN’T STOP ME

    • Chart Data
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (–) Dingga

    • Chart Data
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 4 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (new) MAGO

    • Chart Data
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (new) IDEA

    • Chart Data
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (+2) Maria

    • Chart Data
    • 9 Earlier rank

       

    • 20 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (-2) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Data
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-2) NUNU NANA

    • Chart Data
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 16 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-2) Barely Tipsy

    • Chart Data
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 17 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 7 Peak on chart

       

Rank Tune Artist/Band
11 (-6) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
12 (+38) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening) JANNABI
13 (-3) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
14 (-2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
15 (+4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU
16 (new) 그 섬 (Forbidden Island) Ha Sung Woon
17 (+1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
18 (-7) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush
19 (-6) 도망가 (Run away) Mino
20 (-5) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
21 (-5) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
22 (-8) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim
23 (-6) Dangerous Boy Chungha, Christopher
24 (-3) METEOR CHANGMO
25 (–) Dancing Cartoon BOL4
26 (-2) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE
27 (-5) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
28 (-5) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
29 (-9) Not Shy ITZY
30 (-4) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
31 (-2) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
32 (+3) 5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour) TXT
33 (new) 음 (MMM) TREASURE
34 (-4) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
35 (-2) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz
36 (-9) Love Killa MONSTA X
37 (-1) GOTCHA Park Ji Hoon
38 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
39 (-5) Make A Want (Birthday Tune) NCT U
40 (+6) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
41 (+2) Again Door Stray Children
42 (new) My Love (Duet Ver.) Lee Seung Chul, Taeyeon
43 (-4) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do
44 (new) Pit A Pat Junsu
45 (–) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
46 (-18) ALIEN Lee Suhyun
47 (-6) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch
48 (-17) SALUTE AB6IX
49 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
50 (-3) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

(*3*)

