BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” Remains On Prime; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 3

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” nonetheless stays sturdy because the No. 1 track for the sixth consecutive week. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
BTS’s “Dynamite” strikes up one spot to No. 2, and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” strikes down one spot to No. 3.
Two new songs debuted within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is GFRIEND’s “MAGO,” the title observe from GFRIEND’s third studio album “回:Walpurgis Night time.” The retro Nineteen Eighties disco model track is about changing into answerable for your personal life.
Debuting at No. 6 is Taemin’s “IDEA,” the title track from Act 2 of his third album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more.” This fashionable dance observe has lyrics that describe the method of escaping from one’s previous self to seek out one’s true self.
Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 3
1 (–) Lovesick Ladies
- Chart Data
- 1 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (+1) Dynamite
- Chart Data
- 3 Earlier rank
- 12 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (-1) I CAN’T STOP ME
- Chart Data
- 2 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
4 (–) Dingga
- Chart Data
- 4 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (new) MAGO
- Chart Data
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
6 (new) IDEA
- Chart Data
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (+2) Maria
- Chart Data
- 9 Earlier rank
- 20 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
8 (-2) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Data
- 6 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
9 (-2) NUNU NANA
- Chart Data
- 7 Earlier rank
- 16 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
10 (-2) Barely Tipsy
- Chart Data
- 8 Earlier rank
- 17 Variety of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-6)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|12 (+38)
|가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening)
|JANNABI
|13 (-3)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|14 (-2)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|15 (+4)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|16 (new)
|그 섬 (Forbidden Island)
|Ha Sung Woon
|17 (+1)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|18 (-7)
|놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon))
|Crush
|19 (-6)
|도망가 (Run away)
|Mino
|20 (-5)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|21 (-5)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|22 (-8)
|너도 아는 (Hangover)
|Paul Kim
|23 (-6)
|Dangerous Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|24 (-3)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|25 (–)
|Dancing Cartoon
|BOL4
|26 (-2)
|덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi)
|(G)I-DLE
|27 (-5)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|28 (-5)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|29 (-9)
|Not Shy
|ITZY
|30 (-4)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|31 (-2)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|32 (+3)
|5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour)
|TXT
|33 (new)
|음 (MMM)
|TREASURE
|34 (-4)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|35 (-2)
|사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t)
|Monday Kiz
|36 (-9)
|Love Killa
|MONSTA X
|37 (-1)
|GOTCHA
|Park Ji Hoon
|38 (-1)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|39 (-5)
|Make A Want (Birthday Tune)
|NCT U
|40 (+6)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|41 (+2)
|Again Door
|Stray Children
|42 (new)
|My Love (Duet Ver.)
|Lee Seung Chul, Taeyeon
|43 (-4)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|44 (new)
|Pit A Pat
|Junsu
|45 (–)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|46 (-18)
|ALIEN
|Lee Suhyun
|47 (-6)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|48 (-17)
|SALUTE
|AB6IX
|49 (-1)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|50 (-3)
|Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
