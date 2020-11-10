General News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 1

November 10, 2020
Solely 4 factors separated the highest three songs this week!

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” held on to the highest spot for the fourth consecutive week. After dominating our chart for the final three weeks, “Lovesick Women” nonetheless guarded the highest spot by means of a really shut race this week. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Debuting at No. 2 is TWICE’s newest music “I CAN’T STOP ME,” which missed out on the highest spot by simply two factors. The title monitor from TWICE’s second studio album “Eyes vast open,” “I CAN’T STOP ME” is an addictive music a couple of scenario wherein one is conflicted on the crossroads between good and evil.

BTS’s “Dynamite” follows carefully behind at No. 3 this week.

One different new music debuted within the prime 10 this week. Getting into at No. 5 is Jang Beom June’s “I Can’t Sleep,” an acoustic ballad a couple of man who’s falling in love.

Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 1

  • 1 (–) Lovesick Women

    1 Earlier rank
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (new) I CAN’T STOP ME

    0 Earlier rank
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (-1) Dynamite

    2 Earlier rank
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 10 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (+1) Dingga

    5 Earlier rank
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 4 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (new) I Can’t Sleep

    0 Earlier rank
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (+1) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you

    7 Earlier rank
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (-3) Maria

    4 Earlier rank
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 18 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (+1) Barely Tipsy

    9 Earlier rank
    • 9 Earlier rank

       

    • 15 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 7 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)

    8 Earlier rank
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 12 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-4) NUNU NANA

    6 Earlier rank
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 14 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (-1) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush
12 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
13 (-2) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman
14 (+1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
15 (+1) Dangerous Boy Chungha, Christopher
16 (+1) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE
17 (new) 5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour) TXT
18 (-15) HOME;RUN SEVENTEEN
19 (+1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU
20 (new) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim
21 (-7) Not Shy ITZY
22 (-1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
23 (-10) Make A Want (Birthday Music) NCT U
24 (+8) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
25 (-6) ALIEN Lee Suhyun
26 (new) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae
27 (-5) METEOR CHANGMO
28 (-4) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger
29 (+7) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz
30 (-7) 잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize)) Loco
31 (+10) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
32 (-3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
33 (-3) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
34 (-8) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch
35 (-2) Again Door Stray Children
36 (new) 정글 (Jungle) CIX
37 (-12) Why Not? LOONA
38 (-3) Into the I-LAND IU
39 (-5) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
40 (-2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
41 (-2) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard
42 (new) 행복하니 (Are you high quality) Kassy
43 (new) Nostalgia DRIPPIN
44 (-1) G.B.T.B. VERIVERY
45 (-18) 데이지 (Daisy) PENTAGON
46 (-4) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
47 (-7) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person) Pleasure
48 (-3) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
49 (-21) 사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Love no extra) Junsu
50 (-2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

