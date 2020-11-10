BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 1

Solely 4 factors separated the highest three songs this week!

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” held on to the highest spot for the fourth consecutive week. After dominating our chart for the final three weeks, “Lovesick Women” nonetheless guarded the highest spot by means of a really shut race this week. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Debuting at No. 2 is TWICE’s newest music “I CAN’T STOP ME,” which missed out on the highest spot by simply two factors. The title monitor from TWICE’s second studio album “Eyes vast open,” “I CAN’T STOP ME” is an addictive music a couple of scenario wherein one is conflicted on the crossroads between good and evil.

BTS’s “Dynamite” follows carefully behind at No. 3 this week.

One different new music debuted within the prime 10 this week. Getting into at No. 5 is Jang Beom June’s “I Can’t Sleep,” an acoustic ballad a couple of man who’s falling in love.

(*1*)Take Our Ballot

Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 1 1 (–) Lovesick Women Chart Information 1 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) I CAN’T STOP ME Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) Dynamite Chart Information 2 Earlier rank 10 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+1) Dingga Chart Information 5 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (new) I Can’t Sleep Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+1) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you Chart Information 7 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-3) Maria Chart Information 4 Earlier rank 18 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

8 (+1) Barely Tipsy Chart Information 9 Earlier rank 15 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Chart Information 8 Earlier rank 12 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

10 (-4) NUNU NANA Chart Information 6 Earlier rank 14 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-1) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush 12 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 13 (-2) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman 14 (+1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 15 (+1) Dangerous Boy Chungha, Christopher 16 (+1) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE 17 (new) 5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour) TXT 18 (-15) HOME;RUN SEVENTEEN 19 (+1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 20 (new) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim 21 (-7) Not Shy ITZY 22 (-1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 23 (-10) Make A Want (Birthday Music) NCT U 24 (+8) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 25 (-6) ALIEN Lee Suhyun 26 (new) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae 27 (-5) METEOR CHANGMO 28 (-4) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger 29 (+7) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz 30 (-7) 잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize)) Loco 31 (+10) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 32 (-3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 33 (-3) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 34 (-8) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 35 (-2) Again Door Stray Children 36 (new) 정글 (Jungle) CIX 37 (-12) Why Not? LOONA 38 (-3) Into the I-LAND IU 39 (-5) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 40 (-2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 41 (-2) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard 42 (new) 행복하니 (Are you high quality) Kassy 43 (new) Nostalgia DRIPPIN 44 (-1) G.B.T.B. VERIVERY 45 (-18) 데이지 (Daisy) PENTAGON 46 (-4) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 47 (-7) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person) Pleasure 48 (-3) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 49 (-21) 사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Love no extra) Junsu 50 (-2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%