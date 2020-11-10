BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 1

Solely 4 factors separated the highest three songs this week!
BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” held on to the highest spot for the fourth consecutive week. After dominating our chart for the final three weeks, “Lovesick Women” nonetheless guarded the highest spot by means of a really shut race this week. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
Debuting at No. 2 is TWICE’s newest music “I CAN’T STOP ME,” which missed out on the highest spot by simply two factors. The title monitor from TWICE’s second studio album “Eyes vast open,” “I CAN’T STOP ME” is an addictive music a couple of scenario wherein one is conflicted on the crossroads between good and evil.
BTS’s “Dynamite” follows carefully behind at No. 3 this week.
One different new music debuted within the prime 10 this week. Getting into at No. 5 is Jang Beom June’s “I Can’t Sleep,” an acoustic ballad a couple of man who’s falling in love.
Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 1
1 (–) Lovesick Women
2 (new) I CAN’T STOP ME
3 (-1) Dynamite
4 (+1) Dingga
5 (new) I Can’t Sleep
6 (+1) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you
7 (-3) Maria
8 (+1) Barely Tipsy
9 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
10 (-4) NUNU NANA
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon))
|Crush
|12 (–)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|13 (-2)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Woman
|14 (+1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|15 (+1)
|Dangerous Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|16 (+1)
|덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi)
|(G)I-DLE
|17 (new)
|5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour)
|TXT
|18 (-15)
|HOME;RUN
|SEVENTEEN
|19 (+1)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|20 (new)
|너도 아는 (Hangover)
|Paul Kim
|21 (-7)
|Not Shy
|ITZY
|22 (-1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|23 (-10)
|Make A Want (Birthday Music)
|NCT U
|24 (+8)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|25 (-6)
|ALIEN
|Lee Suhyun
|26 (new)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|27 (-5)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|28 (-4)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)
|Baek Ji Younger
|29 (+7)
|사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t)
|Monday Kiz
|30 (-7)
|잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize))
|Loco
|31 (+10)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|32 (-3)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|33 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|34 (-8)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|35 (-2)
|Again Door
|Stray Children
|36 (new)
|정글 (Jungle)
|CIX
|37 (-12)
|Why Not?
|LOONA
|38 (-3)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|39 (-5)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|40 (-2)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|41 (-2)
|밤새 (All Night time Lengthy)
|Automotive, the backyard
|42 (new)
|행복하니 (Are you high quality)
|Kassy
|43 (new)
|Nostalgia
|DRIPPIN
|44 (-1)
|G.B.T.B.
|VERIVERY
|45 (-18)
|데이지 (Daisy)
|PENTAGON
|46 (-4)
|Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|47 (-7)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person)
|Pleasure
|48 (-3)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|49 (-21)
|사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Love no extra)
|Junsu
|50 (-2)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
