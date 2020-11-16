General News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Maintains Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 2

November 16, 2020
4 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” is our No. 1 track for the fifth consecutive week! “Lovesick Women” as soon as once more beat out shut competitors to take the highest spot this week. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” remained an in depth second this week. Additionally holding on to the third spot is BTS’s “Dynamite.”

There are not any new songs within the prime 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 2

    (*2*)

    1 (–) Lovesick Women

    • Chart Data
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 5 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME

    • Chart Data
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (–) Dynamite

    • Chart Data
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 11 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (–) Dingga

    • Chart Data
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 4 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (+1) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you

    • Chart Data
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (-1) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Data
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (+3) NUNU NANA

    • Chart Data
    • 10 Earlier rank

       

    • 15 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (–) Barely Tipsy

    • Chart Data
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 16 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 7 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-2) Maria

    • Chart Data
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 19 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)

    • Chart Data
    • 9 Earlier rank

       

    • 13 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (–) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush
12 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
13 (new) 도망가 (Run away) Mino
14 (+6) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim
15 (+7) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
16 (-2) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
17 (-2) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher
18 (-5) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman
19 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU
20 (+1) Not Shy ITZY
21 (+6) METEOR CHANGMO
22 (+2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
23 (+3) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
24 (-8) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE
25 (new) Dancing Cartoon BOL4
26 (+2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger
27 (new) Love Killa MONSTA X
28 (-3) ALIEN Lee Suhyun
29 (+2) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
30 (+2) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
31 (new) SALUTE AB6IX
32 (-14) HOME;RUN SEVENTEEN
33 (-4) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz
34 (-11) Make A Want (Birthday Music) NCT U
35 (-18) 5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour) TXT
36 (new) GOTCHA Park Ji Hoon
37 (+2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
38 (-8) 잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize)) Loco
39 (-6) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do
40 (-2) Into the I-LAND IU
41 (-7) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch
42 (-6) 정글 (Jungle) CIX
43 (-8) Again Door Stray Youngsters
44 (+1) 데이지 (Daisy) PENTAGON
45 (+3) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
46 (-6) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
47 (-1) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
48 (+2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
49 (-8) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard
50 (new) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn night time) JANNABI

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

