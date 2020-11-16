BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Maintains Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 2

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” is our No. 1 track for the fifth consecutive week! “Lovesick Women” as soon as once more beat out shut competitors to take the highest spot this week. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” remained an in depth second this week. Additionally holding on to the third spot is BTS’s “Dynamite.”

There are not any new songs within the prime 10 this week.

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (–) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush 12 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 13 (new) 도망가 (Run away) Mino 14 (+6) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim 15 (+7) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 16 (-2) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 17 (-2) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher 18 (-5) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman 19 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 20 (+1) Not Shy ITZY 21 (+6) METEOR CHANGMO 22 (+2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 23 (+3) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 24 (-8) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE 25 (new) Dancing Cartoon BOL4 26 (+2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger 27 (new) Love Killa MONSTA X 28 (-3) ALIEN Lee Suhyun 29 (+2) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 30 (+2) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 31 (new) SALUTE AB6IX 32 (-14) HOME;RUN SEVENTEEN 33 (-4) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz 34 (-11) Make A Want (Birthday Music) NCT U 35 (-18) 5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour) TXT 36 (new) GOTCHA Park Ji Hoon 37 (+2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 38 (-8) 잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize)) Loco 39 (-6) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 40 (-2) Into the I-LAND IU 41 (-7) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 42 (-6) 정글 (Jungle) CIX 43 (-8) Again Door Stray Youngsters 44 (+1) 데이지 (Daisy) PENTAGON 45 (+3) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 46 (-6) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 47 (-1) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 48 (+2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 49 (-8) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard 50 (new) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn night time) JANNABI

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%