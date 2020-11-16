BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Maintains Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, November Week 2

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” is our No. 1 track for the fifth consecutive week! “Lovesick Women” as soon as once more beat out shut competitors to take the highest spot this week. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” remained an in depth second this week. Additionally holding on to the third spot is BTS’s “Dynamite.”
There are not any new songs within the prime 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart – November 2020, Week 2
- (*2*)
- Chart Data
- 1 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME
- Chart Data
- 2 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Dynamite
- Chart Data
- 3 Earlier rank
- 11 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) Dingga
- Chart Data
- 4 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you
- Chart Data
- 6 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Data
- 5 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
7 (+3) NUNU NANA
- Chart Data
- 10 Earlier rank
- 15 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Barely Tipsy
- Chart Data
- 8 Earlier rank
- 16 Variety of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (-2) Maria
- Chart Data
- 7 Earlier rank
- 19 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
- Chart Data
- 9 Earlier rank
- 13 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
1 (–) Lovesick Women
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon))
|Crush
|12 (–)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|13 (new)
|도망가 (Run away)
|Mino
|14 (+6)
|너도 아는 (Hangover)
|Paul Kim
|15 (+7)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|16 (-2)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|17 (-2)
|Unhealthy Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|18 (-5)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Woman
|19 (–)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|20 (+1)
|Not Shy
|ITZY
|21 (+6)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|22 (+2)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|23 (+3)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|24 (-8)
|덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi)
|(G)I-DLE
|25 (new)
|Dancing Cartoon
|BOL4
|26 (+2)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)
|Baek Ji Younger
|27 (new)
|Love Killa
|MONSTA X
|28 (-3)
|ALIEN
|Lee Suhyun
|29 (+2)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|30 (+2)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|31 (new)
|SALUTE
|AB6IX
|32 (-14)
|HOME;RUN
|SEVENTEEN
|33 (-4)
|사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t)
|Monday Kiz
|34 (-11)
|Make A Want (Birthday Music)
|NCT U
|35 (-18)
|5시 53분의 하늘에서 발견한 너와 나 (Blue Hour)
|TXT
|36 (new)
|GOTCHA
|Park Ji Hoon
|37 (+2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|38 (-8)
|잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize))
|Loco
|39 (-6)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|40 (-2)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|41 (-7)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|42 (-6)
|정글 (Jungle)
|CIX
|43 (-8)
|Again Door
|Stray Youngsters
|44 (+1)
|데이지 (Daisy)
|PENTAGON
|45 (+3)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|46 (-6)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|47 (-1)
|Summer season Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|48 (+2)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|49 (-8)
|밤새 (All Night time Lengthy)
|Automotive, the backyard
|50 (new)
|가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn night time)
|JANNABI
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
