BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Maintains No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 5

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” continues to dominate our chart! The music repeats as No. 1 for the third consecutive week, once more with a close to good rating. “Lovesick Women” additionally has received six music exhibits to this point. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
Holding regular at No. 2 is BTS’s English music “Dynamite.”
4 new songs entered the highest 10 this week. Getting into the chart at No. 3 is SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN,” the title observe from their particular album “; [Semicolon].” The swing-based observe has lyrics that specific ardour of youth and likewise present a comforting message.
MAMAMOO returns to the chart with “Dingga” debuting at No. 5 this week. A pre-release observe from MAMAMOO’s new album “TRAVEL,” “Dingga” is a dance music that portrays the boring and lonely lives that folks have been experiencing resulting from social distancing.
Veteran singer Im Chang Jung enters the chart at No. 7 this week with “Love shouldn’t be harsh on you,” the title observe from his sixteenth studio album of the identical identify. It’s a trademark Im Chang Jung model ballad that tells a heartbreaking love story.
Debuting at No. 10 is Crush’s “Let Me Go,” a duet with Taeyeon. The title observe from his new mini album “with HER,” “Let Me Go” is an R&B model ballad a few breakup that lies forward.
Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 5
-
1 (–) Lovesick Women
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 1 Peak on chart
(*5*)3 Variety of week on chart
-
2 (–) Dynamite
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 1 Peak on chart
(*5*)9 Variety of week on chart
-
3 (new) HOME;RUN
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 3 Peak on chart
(*5*)1 Variety of week on chart
-
4 (–) Maria
- Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 2 Peak on chart
(*5*)17 Variety of week on chart
-
5 (new) Dingga
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 5 Peak on chart
(*5*)1 Variety of week on chart
-
6 (-1) NUNU NANA
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 2 Peak on chart
(*5*)13 Variety of week on chart
-
7 (new) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 7 Peak on chart
(*5*)1 Variety of week on chart
-
8 (-2) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 6 Peak on chart
(*5*)11 Variety of week on chart
-
9 (-2) Barely Tipsy
- Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 7 Peak on chart
(*5*)14 Variety of week on chart
-
10 (new) Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 10 Peak on chart
(*5*)1 Variety of week on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|12 (-1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|13 (-10)
|Make A Want (Birthday Tune)
|NCT U
|14 (-6)
|Not Shy
|ITZY
|15 (-3)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|16 (-3)
|Unhealthy Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|17 (-7)
|덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi)
|(G)I-DLE
|18 (-2)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|19 (new)
|ALIEN
|Lee Suhyun
|20 (-5)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|21 (-3)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|22 (-5)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|23 (+2)
|잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize))
|Loco
|24 (-5)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|25 (new)
|Why Not?
|LOONA
|26 (-4)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|27 (-7)
|데이지 (Daisy)
|PENTAGON
|28 (new)
|사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Love no extra)
|Junsu
|29 (-5)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|30 (-9)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|31 (new)
|영화처럼 (Like a Film)
|B1A4
|32 (-18)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|33 (–)
|Again Door
|Stray Youngsters
|34 (-8)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|35 (+6)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|36 (new)
|사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t)
|Monday Kiz
|37 (-3)
|Pump It Up
|Golden Youngster
|38 (-15)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|39 (-8)
|밤새 (All Night time Lengthy)
|Automotive, the backyard
|40 (+3)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb individual)
|Pleasure
|41 (-6)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|42 (-12)
|Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|43 (+1)
|G.B.T.B.
|VERIVERY
|44 (-6)
|Zig Zag
|Weeekly
|45 (-3)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|46 (-18)
|축하해 (Glad Birthday)
|OVAN
|47 (new)
|행복해 (Glad)
|Tune Ha Ye
|48 (-11)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|49 (-9)
|COOL
|Weki Meki
|50 (-5)
|사랑해 (I LOVE YOU)
|TREASURE
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
