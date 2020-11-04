BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Maintains No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 5

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” continues to dominate our chart! The music repeats as No. 1 for the third consecutive week, once more with a close to good rating. “Lovesick Women” additionally has received six music exhibits to this point. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Holding regular at No. 2 is BTS’s English music “Dynamite.”

4 new songs entered the highest 10 this week. Getting into the chart at No. 3 is SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN,” the title observe from their particular album “; [Semicolon].” The swing-based observe has lyrics that specific ardour of youth and likewise present a comforting message.

MAMAMOO returns to the chart with “Dingga” debuting at No. 5 this week. A pre-release observe from MAMAMOO’s new album “TRAVEL,” “Dingga” is a dance music that portrays the boring and lonely lives that folks have been experiencing resulting from social distancing.

Veteran singer Im Chang Jung enters the chart at No. 7 this week with “Love shouldn’t be harsh on you,” the title observe from his sixteenth studio album of the identical identify. It’s a trademark Im Chang Jung model ballad that tells a heartbreaking love story.

Debuting at No. 10 is Crush’s “Let Me Go,” a duet with Taeyeon. The title observe from his new mini album “with HER,” “Let Me Go” is an R&B model ballad a few breakup that lies forward.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 5 1 (–) Lovesick Women Chart Information 1 Earlier rank (*5*)3 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Dynamite Chart Information 2 Earlier rank (*5*)9 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (new) HOME;RUN Chart Information 0 Earlier rank (*5*)1 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (–) Maria Chart Information 4 Earlier rank (*5*)17 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (new) Dingga Chart Information 0 Earlier rank (*5*)1 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-1) NUNU NANA Chart Information 5 Earlier rank (*5*)13 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

7 (new) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you Chart Information 0 Earlier rank (*5*)1 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-2) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Chart Information 6 Earlier rank (*5*)11 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

9 (-2) Barely Tipsy Chart Information 7 Earlier rank (*5*)14 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

10 (new) Let Me Go (with Taeyeon) Chart Information 0 Earlier rank (*5*)1 Variety of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-2) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 12 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 13 (-10) Make A Want (Birthday Tune) NCT U 14 (-6) Not Shy ITZY 15 (-3) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 16 (-3) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher 17 (-7) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE 18 (-2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 19 (new) ALIEN Lee Suhyun 20 (-5) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 21 (-3) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 22 (-5) METEOR CHANGMO 23 (+2) 잠이 들어야 (Can’t Sleep (feat. Heize)) Loco 24 (-5) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 25 (new) Why Not? LOONA 26 (-4) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 27 (-7) 데이지 (Daisy) PENTAGON 28 (new) 사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Love no extra) Junsu 29 (-5) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 30 (-9) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 31 (new) 영화처럼 (Like a Film) B1A4 32 (-18) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 33 (–) Again Door Stray Youngsters 34 (-8) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 35 (+6) Into the I-LAND IU 36 (new) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz 37 (-3) Pump It Up Golden Youngster 38 (-15) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 39 (-8) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard 40 (+3) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb individual) Pleasure 41 (-6) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 42 (-12) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 43 (+1) G.B.T.B. VERIVERY 44 (-6) Zig Zag Weeekly 45 (-3) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 46 (-18) 축하해 (Glad Birthday) OVAN 47 (new) 행복해 (Glad) Tune Ha Ye 48 (-11) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 49 (-9) COOL Weki Meki 50 (-5) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%