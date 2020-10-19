BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 3

BLACKPINK’s newest hit “Lovesick Women” debuted this week with a close to good rating and took over as our new No. 1 track! “Lovesick Women” has additionally taken dwelling 5 music present wins to date. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
“Lovesick Women” is a retro dance track that’s the title monitor of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM.” The lyrics query why individuals proceed to hunt love even after being consistently damage by love.
“Dynamite” dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Rounding out the highest three is Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” shifting again up one spot to No. 3.
Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 3
1 (new) Lovesick Women
Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Peak on chart
(*3*)1 Variety of week on chart
2 (-1) Dynamite
Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 1 Peak on chart
(*3*)7 Variety of week on chart
3 (+1) NUNU NANA
Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 2 Peak on chart
(*3*)11 Variety of week on chart
4 (-2) Maria
Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 2 Peak on chart
(*3*)15 Variety of week on chart
5 (+2) Not Shy
Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 1 Peak on chart
(*3*)8 Variety of week on chart
6 (–) DUMDi DUMDi
Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 2 Peak on chart
(*3*)10 Variety of week on chart
7 (-2) Nonstop
Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 1 Peak on chart
(*3*)24 Variety of week on chart
8 (–) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
Chart Information
- 8 Earlier rank
- 6 Peak on chart
(*3*)9 Variety of week on chart
9 (–) Barely Tipsy
Chart Information
- 9 Earlier rank
- 8 Peak on chart
(*3*)12 Variety of week on chart
10 (+1) Aloha
Chart Information
- 11 Earlier rank
- 4 Peak on chart
(*3*)29 Variety of week on chart
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|12 (-2)
|Unhealthy Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|13 (+3)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|14 (–)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|15 (–)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|16 (-3)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|17 (–)
|숲의 아이 (Bon voyage)
|YooA
|18 (+3)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|19 (+4)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|20 (–)
|Summer season Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|21 (+3)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|22 (-4)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|23 (-4)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|24 (+4)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|25 (+2)
|축하해 (Completely happy Birthday)
|OVAN
|26 (+3)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|27 (new)
|Pump It Up
|Golden Youngster
|28 (+10)
|Again Door
|Stray Children
|29 (-7)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|30 (+1)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|31 (-6)
|너의 밤은 어때 (How’s Your Evening?)
|Jung Eun Ji
|32 (+1)
|밤새 (All Evening Lengthy)
|Automobile, the backyard
|33 (new)
|우리 사랑한 동안 (When We Had been In Love)
|Ailee
|34 (new)
|TWILIGHT
|WEi
|35 (-1)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|36 (-10)
|The Stealer
|The Boyz
|37 (-1)
|사랑해 (I LOVE YOU)
|TREASURE
|38 (-8)
|Tight
|10cm
|39 (-4)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a very good individual)
|Pleasure
|40 (new)
|glad
|Baekhyun
|41 (new)
|흥칫뿡 (Hmph!)
|WJSN CHOCOME
|42 (+1)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|43 (-2)
|LA DI DA
|EVERGLOW
|44 (new)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|45 (-5)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|46 (-2)
|Mild
|UP10TION
|47 (-10)
|One (Monster & Infinity)
|SuperM
|48 (-3)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|49 (-3)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|50 (new)
|아리송 (ARISONG)
|cignature
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
