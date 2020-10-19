General News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 3

October 19, 2020
BLACKPINK’s newest hit “Lovesick Women” debuted this week with a close to good rating and took over as our new No. 1 track! “Lovesick Women” has additionally taken dwelling 5 music present wins to date. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

“Lovesick Women” is a retro dance track that’s the title monitor of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM.” The lyrics query why individuals proceed to hunt love even after being consistently damage by love.

“Dynamite” dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Rounding out the highest three is Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” shifting again up one spot to No. 3.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 3

  • 1 (new) Lovesick Women

  • 2 (-1) Dynamite

  • 3 (+1) NUNU NANA

  • 4 (-2) Maria

  • 5 (+2) Not Shy

  • 6 (–) DUMDi DUMDi

  • 7 (-2) Nonstop

  • 8 (–) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)

  • 9 (–) Barely Tipsy

  • 10 (+1) Aloha

11 (+1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
12 (-2) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher
13 (+3) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU
14 (–) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
15 (–) METEOR CHANGMO
16 (-3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June
17 (–) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA
18 (+3) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
19 (+4) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
20 (–) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
21 (+3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
22 (-4) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
23 (-4) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch
24 (+4) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
25 (+2) 축하해 (Completely happy Birthday) OVAN
26 (+3) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
27 (new) Pump It Up Golden Youngster
28 (+10) Again Door Stray Children
29 (-7) Into the I-LAND IU
30 (+1) MORE & MORE TWICE
31 (-6) 너의 밤은 어때 (How’s Your Evening?) Jung Eun Ji
32 (+1) 밤새 (All Evening Lengthy) Automobile, the backyard
33 (new) 우리 사랑한 동안 (When We Had been In Love) Ailee
34 (new) TWILIGHT WEi
35 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
36 (-10) The Stealer The Boyz
37 (-1) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE
38 (-8) Tight 10cm
39 (-4) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a very good individual) Pleasure
40 (new) glad Baekhyun
41 (new) 흥칫뿡 (Hmph!) WJSN CHOCOME
42 (+1) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
43 (-2) LA DI DA EVERGLOW
44 (new) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
45 (-5) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink
46 (-2) Mild UP10TION
47 (-10) One (Monster & Infinity) SuperM
48 (-3) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook
49 (-3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel
50 (new) 아리송 (ARISONG) cignature

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

