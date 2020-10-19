BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 3

BLACKPINK’s newest hit “Lovesick Women” debuted this week with a close to good rating and took over as our new No. 1 track! “Lovesick Women” has additionally taken dwelling 5 music present wins to date. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

“Lovesick Women” is a retro dance track that’s the title monitor of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM.” The lyrics query why individuals proceed to hunt love even after being consistently damage by love.

“Dynamite” dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Rounding out the highest three is Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” shifting again up one spot to No. 3.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 3 1 (new) Lovesick Women Chart Information 0 Earlier rank (*3*)1 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) Dynamite Chart Information 1 Earlier rank (*3*)7 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+1) NUNU NANA Chart Information 4 Earlier rank (*3*)11 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (-2) Maria Chart Information 2 Earlier rank (*3*)15 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (+2) Not Shy Chart Information 7 Earlier rank (*3*)8 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (–) DUMDi DUMDi Chart Information 6 Earlier rank (*3*)10 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

7 (-2) Nonstop Chart Information 5 Earlier rank (*3*)24 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (–) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Chart Information 8 Earlier rank (*3*)9 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

9 (–) Barely Tipsy Chart Information 9 Earlier rank (*3*)12 Variety of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

10 (+1) Aloha Chart Information 11 Earlier rank (*3*)29 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (+1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 12 (-2) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher 13 (+3) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 14 (–) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 15 (–) METEOR CHANGMO 16 (-3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 17 (–) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA 18 (+3) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 19 (+4) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 20 (–) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 21 (+3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 22 (-4) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 23 (-4) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 24 (+4) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 25 (+2) 축하해 (Completely happy Birthday) OVAN 26 (+3) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 27 (new) Pump It Up Golden Youngster 28 (+10) Again Door Stray Children 29 (-7) Into the I-LAND IU 30 (+1) MORE & MORE TWICE 31 (-6) 너의 밤은 어때 (How’s Your Evening?) Jung Eun Ji 32 (+1) 밤새 (All Evening Lengthy) Automobile, the backyard 33 (new) 우리 사랑한 동안 (When We Had been In Love) Ailee 34 (new) TWILIGHT WEi 35 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 36 (-10) The Stealer The Boyz 37 (-1) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE 38 (-8) Tight 10cm 39 (-4) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a very good individual) Pleasure 40 (new) glad Baekhyun 41 (new) 흥칫뿡 (Hmph!) WJSN CHOCOME 42 (+1) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 43 (-2) LA DI DA EVERGLOW 44 (new) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 45 (-5) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 46 (-2) Mild UP10TION 47 (-10) One (Monster & Infinity) SuperM 48 (-3) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 49 (-3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 50 (new) 아리송 (ARISONG) cignature

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%