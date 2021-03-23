BLACKPINK’s Rosé Achieves Highest Ranking For Female K-Pop Soloist On Billboard’s Hot 100 With “On The Floor”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has set a brand new report for feminine Korean soloists!

Rosé made her solo debut on March 12 along with her single album “R” and its title observe “On The Floor.”

Billboard has now introduced that “On The Floor” scored the No. 70 spot on the Hot 100 chart for the week ending March 27. In 2016, CL turned the primary Korean feminine soloist to chart on the Hot 100 when “Lifted” took No. 94, and he or she was the one feminine Korean soloist to rank on the checklist till immediately.

#ROSÉ‘s “On The Floor” debuts at No. 70 on this week’s #Hot100. It is her first solo entry on the chart, exterior of her work as a member of @BLACKPINK. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 22, 2021

The Hot 100 ranks the most well-liked songs in the US throughout all genres primarily based on streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales information.

Rosé has beforehand charted a number of occasions on the Hot 100 along with her group BLACKPINK—their highest rating to this point is No. 13 for his or her “Ice Cream” collaboration with Selena Gomez. BLACKPINK’s Prime 40 entries on the Hot 100 have additionally included No. 33 for his or her group observe “How You Like That” in addition to their “Bitter Sweet” collaboration with Girl Gaga.

Final week, Rosé turned the primary feminine Ok-pop soloist to ever rating a spot on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Her solo debut success has included breaking data for the highest 1st-week album gross sales for a Ok-pop feminine soloist, most YouTube views throughout the first 24 hours on a music video by a Ok-pop soloist, the most streams achieved in 24 hours by a tune formally launched by a Ok-pop soloist on Spotify, and extra.

Billboard’s charts for the week might be up to date on its web site on March 23.

Congratulations to Rosé!