BLACKPINK’s Rosé Achieves Impressive Record With Views In First 24 Hours For Solo Debut MV “On The Floor”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s new music video racked up a tremendous variety of views throughout the first 24 hours of its launch!

On March 12 at 2 p.m. KST, Rosé made her long-awaited solo debut along with her first single album “R” and its accompanying title observe “On The Floor.”

24 hours later, on March 13 at 2 p.m. KST, Rosé’s music video for “On The Floor” had already amassed a complete of 39,062,601 views on YouTube.

Though YouTube has not but confirmed the music video’s official 24-hour view depend, it seems that “On The Floor” could have set a brand new report for the very best variety of views achieved by a Ok-pop soloist’s music video in its first 24 hours.

If YouTube confirms the determine, Rosé may have damaged the earlier report of 36 million set by PSY’s 2013 hit “Gentleman,” which has remained unbeaten for 8 years.

Congratulations to Rosé!