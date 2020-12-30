BLACKPINK’s Rosé And Lisa Confirmed To Be Preparing For Solo Debuts

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa are gearing up for his or her solo debuts!

On December 30, YG Leisure confirmed, “Rosé and Lisa are getting ready for his or her solo debuts. Presently, they’re preparing to movie their music movies. As for Jisoo, she is busy capturing ‘Snowdrop’ (tentative title), so Rosé and Lisa will make their solo debuts first.” Particular info equivalent to dates and tune names can be launched later.

On the identical day, OSEN reported that Rose’s music video filming will happen in mid-January of 2021.

Beforehand, YG Leisure introduced that every one 4 members of BLACKPINK can be releasing their very own solo tracks. Jennie was the primary member to make her solo debut in November 2018 with “SOLO.”

Presently, BLACKPINK is busy getting ready for his or her live performance “YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Present” that can happen on January 31, 2021.

Keep tuned for updates!

