BLACKPINK’s Rosé Announces Date For Solo Debut In Stunning New Teasers

Mark your calendars: BLACKPINK’s Rosé is lastly making her long-awaited solo debut!

On March 2 at midnight KST, Rosé dropped a shocking set of teaser posters for her highly-anticipated solo debut.

She additionally revealed that she can be making her debut on March 12—simply 10 days away.

Rosé beforehand premiered one of many tracks from her upcoming solo album—an English-language music entitled “GONE”—at BLACKPINK’s on-line live performance “THE SHOW.”

Are you excited for Rosé’s solo debut? What sort of idea would you prefer to see from her? Share your ideas with us beneath, and keep tuned for updates!