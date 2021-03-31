BLACKPINK’s Rosé Announces Release Date For “GONE” MV In Striking 1st Teaser

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is returning together with her second solo music video!

On April 1 at midnight KST, Rosé formally introduced that she could be releasing the music video for “GONE,” the B-side from her first solo single album “R,” later this week.

After breaking information with the music video for her solo debut monitor “On The Floor” final month, Rosé can be returning with a brand-new music video for “GONE” on April 5.

Rosé additionally launched a dramatic teaser poster for the brand new music video, giving followers their first glimpse of her idea for the upcoming launch.

Are you excited to see Rosé’s music video for “GONE”?