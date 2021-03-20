General News

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Becomes 1st Female K-Pop Soloist Ever To Enter UK’s Official Singles Chart

March 20, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has simply made Okay-pop historical past in the UK!

On March 19 native time, the UK’s Official Charts introduced that Rosé’s solo debut observe “On The Floor” had entered the Official Singles Chart at No. 43 for the week of March 19 to March 25.

With this historic chart debut, Rosé has develop into the primary feminine Okay-pop soloist ever to land on the Official Singles Chart, which ranks the preferred songs in the UK. (The Official Charts are sometimes thought to be the U.Okay. equal to Billboard’s U.S. charts.)

BLACKPINK beforehand made historical past as the primary Okay-pop lady group ever to enter the Official Singles Chart with “DDU-DU DDU-DU” again in 2018. Within the years since, they’ve landed plenty of different hits on the chart, together with “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” and “Lovesick Women.”

Congratulations to Rosé on her wonderful achievement!

