BLACKPINK’s Rosé Chosen As Global Ambassador For Tiffany & Co.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been appointed as global ambassador for the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.!

On April 21, Tiffany & Co. revealed, “Rosé, a member of the global girl group BLACKPINK and a solo artist who represents K-pop, was chosen as a new global ambassador for the brand.” Rosé will start her activities as the brand’s model with the digital campaign for the 2021 Tiffany HardWear collection.

Rosé commented, “To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honored and excited. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

First launched in 2017, Tiffany HardWear jewelry was inspired by the urban attitude and energy of New York City. The collection combines gauge links and industrial shapes in bold designs that play with tension, proportion, and balance.

Tiffany & Co. explained that they selected Rosé as their ambassador because her bold, unique, and modern style and influence matched the identity of Tiffany HardWear.

In the photos revealed, Rosé wears several pieces from the collection including a 18K gold graduated link necklace and wrap bracelet.

The Tiffany HardWear campaign featuring Rosé will be launched on April 23 via the official channels of Tiffany & Co.

