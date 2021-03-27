BLACKPINK’s Rosé Confirmed For “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” Making Her 1st K-Pop Soloist Ever To Appear

It’s official: BLACKPINK’s Rosé would be the first Ok-pop solo artist ever to look on “The Kelly Clarkson Present”!

On March 27 KST, YG Leisure formally confirmed that Rosé will likely be making a visitor look on the favored American speak present subsequent week. Whereas different Ok-pop teams have appeared on this system previously, Rosé would be the first Ok-pop soloist to visitor on the NBC present.

Rosé will likely be showing on the March 29 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” the place she will likely be interviewed by host Kelly Clarkson about her profitable solo debut and first single album “R.”

Earlier this month, Rosé additionally made an look on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the place she carried out her solo debut observe “On The Floor” for the primary time on U.S. tv.

Are you excited to see Rosé on “The Kelly Clarkson Present”?

