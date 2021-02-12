BLACKPINK’s Rosé Hints At Plans To Launch Her Own YouTube Channel

BLACKPINK’s Rosé could quickly be opening a YouTube channel of her very personal!

On February 11, Rosé rang in her twenty fourth birthday (by worldwide reckoning), and he or she celebrated the event by holding a particular Naver V Stay broadcast to speak along with her followers.

Throughout the broadcast, Rosé hinted at some thrilling information: as she gears up for her highly-anticipated solo debut, plainly she may be making ready to launch her personal YouTube channel within the close to future.

When one in all her followers requested her if she had any plans to begin a YouTube channel, Rosé replied, “I’ve a sense that after my solo launch, I’ll most likely create one then. So I believe you guys can safely look ahead to it lots.”

Wanting into the digital camera, she playfully added, “That was a very refreshingly simple spoiler simply now, proper? How was it, everybody? It was a refreshingly clear spoiler, wasn’t it? It was fairly good, proper?”

After premiering one of many tracks from her upcoming solo debut album at BLACKPINK’s latest on-line live performance “THE SHOW,” Rosé is presently making ready to make her solo debut within the close to future. Earlier this week, YG Leisure declined to substantiate the precise date of her impending debut, stating that they deliberate to make an announcement someday quickly.

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Rosé be a part of her bandmates Lisa and Jennie on YouTube?

Supply (1) (2)