BLACKPINK’s Rosé Maintains Lead With “On The Floor”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 1

Rosé’s “On The Floor” repeats as our No. 1 tune for the second consecutive week! This tune has maintained a sturdy lead over its competitors. Congratulations once more to Rosé!

No. 2 and three exchanges spots this week. Up one spot to No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite,” and down one spot to No. 3 is Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin.’”

One tune has newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up 15 spots to No. 8 is Jessi’s “What Sort of X.” With intense synth and lure beats plus a novel guitar riff and catchy refrain, the tune is an trustworthy expression of Jessi’s self-confidence and vanity.

Singles Music Chart – April 2021, Week 1 (*1*) 1 (–) On The Floor Chart Data



1 Earlier rank



3 Variety of week on chart



1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) Dynamite Chart Data 3 Earlier rank 17 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-1) Rollin’ Chart Data 2 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (+1) Superstar Chart Data 5 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-1) Don’t Name Me Chart Data 4 Earlier rank 5 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (+1) LOVE DAY (2021) Chart Data 7 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-1) Lovesick Ladies Chart Data 6 Earlier rank 19 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (+15) What Sort of X Chart Data 23 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (+2) Shiny Star (2020) Chart Data 11 Earlier rank 13 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

10 (–) I Can’t Sleep Chart Data 10 Earlier rank 16 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-3) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi 12 (–) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening) 10cm 13 (-4) Home Occasion Tremendous Junior 14 (+1) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star) Music I Han 15 (+1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 16 (+1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 17 (+1) 그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That) Lee Hello 18 (-5) I’m Not Cool HyunA 19 (+21) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 20 (–) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 21 (–) Panorama IZ*ONE 22 (–) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung 23 (-9) DO or NOT PENTAGON 24 (+8) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means favored it like this) CHEEZE 25 (-1) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 26 (new) 사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji 27 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 28 (+14) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ 29 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 30 (-5) 화(火花) (HWAA) (G)I-DLE 31 (+4) After College Weeekly 32 (+13) Get Away VERIVERY 33 (+3) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 34 (-1) 좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be a great breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah)) MC Mong 35 (+4) METEOR CHANGMO 36 (-10) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim 37 (new) 너의 흔적 (In Goals) M.C the MAX 38 (new) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You) Jung Dong Ha 39 (+5) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 40 (-2) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 41 (+7) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 42 (+5) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman 43 (-15) Younger Blood DRIPPIN 44 (+5) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha 45 (-15) 안꿀려 (I such as you) Ciipher 46 (new) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND 47 (-13) KILLA MIRAE 48 (-17) Ponzona PURPLE KISS 49 (-12) PARANOIA Kang Daniel 50 (new) 깊은 밤의 위로 (Midnight Blue) B.I

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%