BLACKPINK’s Rosé Maintains Lead With “On The Floor”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 1

Rosé’s “On The Floor” repeats as our No. 1 tune for the second consecutive week! This tune has maintained a sturdy lead over its competitors. Congratulations once more to Rosé!
No. 2 and three exchanges spots this week. Up one spot to No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite,” and down one spot to No. 3 is Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin.’”
One tune has newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up 15 spots to No. 8 is Jessi’s “What Sort of X.” With intense synth and lure beats plus a novel guitar riff and catchy refrain, the tune is an trustworthy expression of Jessi’s self-confidence and vanity.
Singles Music Chart – April 2021, Week 1
- (*1*)
- Chart Data
- 1 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) Dynamite
- Chart Data
- 3 Earlier rank
- 17 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) Rollin’
- Chart Data
- 2 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) Superstar
- Chart Data
- 5 Earlier rank
- 9 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) Don’t Name Me
- Chart Data
- 4 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) LOVE DAY (2021)
- Chart Data
- 7 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) Lovesick Ladies
- Chart Data
- 6 Earlier rank
- 19 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (+15) What Sort of X
- Chart Data
- 23 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (+2) Shiny Star (2020)
- Chart Data
- 11 Earlier rank
- 13 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
10 (–) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Data
- 10 Earlier rank
- 16 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
1 (–) On The Floor
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|꼬리 (TAIL)
|Sunmi
|12 (–)
|이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening)
|10cm
|13 (-4)
|Home Occasion
|Tremendous Junior
|14 (+1)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star)
|Music I Han
|15 (+1)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|16 (+1)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|17 (+1)
|그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That)
|Lee Hello
|18 (-5)
|I’m Not Cool
|HyunA
|19 (+21)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|20 (–)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|21 (–)
|Panorama
|IZ*ONE
|22 (–)
|함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here)
|Sojung
|23 (-9)
|DO or NOT
|PENTAGON
|24 (+8)
|이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means favored it like this)
|CHEEZE
|25 (-1)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|26 (new)
|사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho))
|GyeongseoYeji
|27 (–)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|28 (+14)
|불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One))
|ATEEZ
|29 (–)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|30 (-5)
|화(火花) (HWAA)
|(G)I-DLE
|31 (+4)
|After College
|Weeekly
|32 (+13)
|Get Away
|VERIVERY
|33 (+3)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|34 (-1)
|좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be a great breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah))
|MC Mong
|35 (+4)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|36 (-10)
|사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter)
|Paul Kim
|37 (new)
|너의 흔적 (In Goals)
|M.C the MAX
|38 (new)
|추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You)
|Jung Dong Ha
|39 (+5)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|40 (-2)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|41 (+7)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|42 (+5)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Woman
|43 (-15)
|Younger Blood
|DRIPPIN
|44 (+5)
|서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight)
|Younha
|45 (-15)
|안꿀려 (I such as you)
|Ciipher
|46 (new)
|멜로디 (Melody)
|ASH ISLAND
|47 (-13)
|KILLA
|MIRAE
|48 (-17)
|Ponzona
|PURPLE KISS
|49 (-12)
|PARANOIA
|Kang Daniel
|50 (new)
|깊은 밤의 위로 (Midnight Blue)
|B.I
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
