BLACKPINK’s Rosé Maintains Lead With “On The Floor”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 1

April 5, 2021
Rosé’s “On The Floor” repeats as our No. 1 tune for the second consecutive week! This tune has maintained a sturdy lead over its competitors. Congratulations once more to Rosé!

No. 2 and three exchanges spots this week. Up one spot to No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite,” and down one spot to No. 3 is Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin.’”

One tune has newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up 15 spots to No. 8 is Jessi’s “What Sort of X.” With intense synth and lure beats plus a novel guitar riff and catchy refrain, the tune is an trustworthy expression of Jessi’s self-confidence and vanity.

Singles Music Chart – April 2021, Week 1

    (*1*)

    1 (–) On The Floor

    • Chart Data
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (+1) Dynamite

    • Chart Data
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 17 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (-1) Rollin’

    • Chart Data
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (+1) Superstar

    • Chart Data
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 9 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (-1) Don’t Name Me

    • Chart Data
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 5 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (+1) LOVE DAY (2021)

    • Chart Data
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (-1) Lovesick Ladies

    • Chart Data
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 19 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (+15) What Sort of X

    • Chart Data
    • 23 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 8 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (+2) Shiny Star (2020)

    • Chart Data
    • 11 Earlier rank

       

    • 13 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (–) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Data
    • 10 Earlier rank

       

    • 16 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (-3) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi
12 (–) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening) 10cm
13 (-4) Home Occasion Tremendous Junior
14 (+1) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star) Music I Han
15 (+1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
16 (+1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
17 (+1) 그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That) Lee Hello
18 (-5) I’m Not Cool HyunA
19 (+21) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
20 (–) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
21 (–) Panorama IZ*ONE
22 (–) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung
23 (-9) DO or NOT PENTAGON
24 (+8) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means favored it like this) CHEEZE
25 (-1) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
26 (new) 사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji
27 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
28 (+14) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ
29 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
30 (-5) 화(火花) (HWAA) (G)I-DLE
31 (+4) After College Weeekly
32 (+13) Get Away VERIVERY
33 (+3) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
34 (-1) 좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be a great breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah)) MC Mong
35 (+4) METEOR CHANGMO
36 (-10) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim
37 (new) 너의 흔적 (In Goals) M.C the MAX
38 (new) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You) Jung Dong Ha
39 (+5) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
40 (-2) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
41 (+7) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
42 (+5) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman
43 (-15) Younger Blood DRIPPIN
44 (+5) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha
45 (-15) 안꿀려 (I such as you) Ciipher
46 (new) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND
47 (-13) KILLA MIRAE
48 (-17) Ponzona PURPLE KISS
49 (-12) PARANOIA Kang Daniel
50 (new) 깊은 밤의 위로 (Midnight Blue) B.I

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

