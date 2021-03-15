BLACKPINK’s Rosé Reveals Pros And Cons Of Promoting Solo + The One Thing She Always Needs To Do Before Going On Stage

BLACKPINK’s Rosé stole the hearts of the movie star mothers on SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”!

On the March 14 episode of the favored selection present, Rosé made a visitor look as a particular MC. From the very starting of the episode, the panel of movie star mothers adoringly praised her magnificence and expertise, with a number of of them mentioning that she virtually felt like their granddaughter.

When host Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon listed a few of BLACKPINK’s many spectacular achievements, Rosé humbly responded, “I by some means really feel like I’m listening to about another person [and not us]. I feel it feels unusual for us as effectively.”

Rosé then spoke about her solo debut, which had not but taken place on the time when the “My Ugly Duckling” episode was filmed. “My [title track] known as ‘On The Floor,’” stated the idol. “The basic which means of the music is that for individuals who are looking for which means in life, we have already got the reply inside ourselves.”

The hosts went on to ask Rosé to call a number of the professionals and cons of selling solo, versus selling along with the remainder of the group.

After a second of thought, Rosé replied, “When it comes to what’s tough, there are occasions whenever you really feel unsure about one thing whereas selling [as a singer]. Since I don’t have all of the solutions, after I’m undecided what to do about one thing, I sometimes focus on it with the opposite BLACKPINK members and ask them for his or her opinions. We will focus on it and speak issues via as a bunch.”

“However after I’m selling solo, I’ve to take the lead and do issues by myself,” she continued. “It’s undoubtedly onerous not having my mates to depend on.”

“As for the professionals of selling solo,” she added with fun, “now that I’m preparing by myself, it takes much less time to prepare. So I can get up a bit later.”

Rosé went on to speak about auditioning for YG Leisure, sharing that she sang Jason Mraz’s “I Gained’t Give Up” at her audition for the corporate.

When requested if she had any private rituals or habits that she at all times adhered to earlier than occurring stage, Rosé instantly replied, “Sure. I’ve to eat rice, it doesn’t matter what. I at all times must eat a standard Korean meal that features rice earlier than I’m going up on stage.”

Rosé defined that she wanted to eat rice so as to acquire the energy essential to make it via a complete live performance. “It’s actually unusual, but when I don’t eat rice, I gained’t have the ability to make it till the top of the live performance. My arms will get all limp like seaweed.”

When host Shin Dong Yup requested if different meals had the identical impact, Rosé firmly responded that it needed to be a Korean meal with rice. “No, no, [other cuisines] don’t work,” she stated. “I’ve tried different issues, like consuming bread. Nothing else labored.”

