BLACKPINK’s Rosé Rises To No. 1 With “On The Floor”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 4

BLACKPINK member Rosé’s solo debut monitor “On The Floor” strikes up 18 spots to take over as our new No. 1 tune this week! The tune has additionally taken dwelling 5 music present wins to date. Congratulations to Rosé!
“On The Floor” is the title monitor from Rosé’s single album “R” and is a rock type tune that showcases her highly effective vocals. The significant lyrics are about realizing that what is actually vital is inside oneself.
Transferring up one spot to No. 2 is Courageous Women’ “Rollin,’” reaching one step nearer to the highest
Rounding out the highest three is BTS’s “Dynamite,” down one spot to No. 3.
There’s another new tune within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is Tremendous Junior’s “Home Celebration,” the title monitor from their tenth studio album “The Renaissance.” The disco pop tune offers encouragement for staying dwelling and gaining energy via the pandemic.
Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 4
-
1 (+18) On The Floor
- Chart Information
- 19 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) Rollin’
- Chart Information
- 3 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) Dynamite
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 16 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-3) Don’t Name Me
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) Movie star
- Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 8 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) Lovesick Women
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 18 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
7 (-1) LOVE DAY (2021)
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) TAIL
- Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Home Celebration
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-2) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Information
- 8 Earlier rank
- 15 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020))
|KyoungSeo
|12 (-2)
|이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening)
|10cm
|13 (-2)
|I’m Not Cool
|HyunA
|14 (new)
|DO or NOT
|PENTAGON
|15 (-2)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star)
|Music I Han
|16 (–)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|17 (+1)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|18 (new)
|그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That)
|Lee Hello
|19 (new)
|FEEL LIKE
|WOODZ
|20 (+9)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|21 (-6)
|Panorama
|IZ*ONE
|22 (+4)
|함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here)
|Sojung
|23 (new)
|어떤X (What Sort of X)
|Jessi
|24 (-2)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|25 (-13)
|화(火花) (HWAA)
|(G)I-DLE
|26 (-9)
|사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter)
|Paul Kim
|27 (-4)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|28 (new)
|Younger Blood
|DRIPPIN
|29 (-1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|30 (new)
|안꿀려 (I such as you)
|Ciipher
|31 (new)
|Ponzona
|PURPLE KISS
|32 (new)
|이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means preferred it like this)
|CHEEZE
|33 (-6)
|좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be a superb breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah))
|MC Mong
|34 (new)
|KILLA
|MIRAE
|35 (new)
|After Faculty
|Weeekly
|36 (-6)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|37 (-16)
|PARANOIA
|Kang Daniel
|38 (-6)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|39 (+4)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|40 (-20)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|41 (-8)
|술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink)
|Gyeongseo, MJ
|42 (-17)
|불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One))
|ATEEZ
|43 (-29)
|WHY DON’T WE (feat. Chungha)
|Rain
|44 (-7)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|45 (-14)
|Get Away
|VERIVERY
|46 (-10)
|안아줄게 (Burn It)
|Golden Youngster
|47 (-7)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Woman
|48 (-2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|49 (-5)
|서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight)
|Younha
|50 (-26)
|Stunning Stunning
|ONF
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
