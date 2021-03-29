BLACKPINK’s Rosé Rises To No. 1 With “On The Floor”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 4

BLACKPINK member Rosé’s solo debut monitor “On The Floor” strikes up 18 spots to take over as our new No. 1 tune this week! The tune has additionally taken dwelling 5 music present wins to date. Congratulations to Rosé!

“On The Floor” is the title monitor from Rosé’s single album “R” and is a rock type tune that showcases her highly effective vocals. The significant lyrics are about realizing that what is actually vital is inside oneself.

Transferring up one spot to No. 2 is Courageous Women’ “Rollin,’” reaching one step nearer to the highest

Rounding out the highest three is BTS’s “Dynamite,” down one spot to No. 3.

There’s another new tune within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is Tremendous Junior’s “Home Celebration,” the title monitor from their tenth studio album “The Renaissance.” The disco pop tune offers encouragement for staying dwelling and gaining energy via the pandemic.

Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 4 1 (+18) On The Floor Chart Information 19 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) Rollin’ Chart Information 3 Earlier rank 5 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) Dynamite Chart Information 2 Earlier rank 16 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-3) Don’t Name Me Chart Information 1 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-1) Movie star Chart Information 4 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-1) Lovesick Women Chart Information 5 Earlier rank 18 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

(*4*) 7 (-1) LOVE DAY (2021) Chart Information 6 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (-1) TAIL Chart Information 7 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

9 (new) Home Celebration Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-2) I Can’t Sleep Chart Information 8 Earlier rank 15 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-2) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo 12 (-2) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening) 10cm 13 (-2) I’m Not Cool HyunA 14 (new) DO or NOT PENTAGON 15 (-2) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star) Music I Han 16 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 17 (+1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 18 (new) 그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That) Lee Hello 19 (new) FEEL LIKE WOODZ 20 (+9) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 21 (-6) Panorama IZ*ONE 22 (+4) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung 23 (new) 어떤X (What Sort of X) Jessi 24 (-2) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 25 (-13) 화(火花) (HWAA) (G)I-DLE 26 (-9) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim 27 (-4) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 28 (new) Younger Blood DRIPPIN 29 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 30 (new) 안꿀려 (I such as you) Ciipher 31 (new) Ponzona PURPLE KISS 32 (new) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means preferred it like this) CHEEZE 33 (-6) 좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be a superb breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah)) MC Mong 34 (new) KILLA MIRAE 35 (new) After Faculty Weeekly 36 (-6) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 37 (-16) PARANOIA Kang Daniel 38 (-6) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 39 (+4) METEOR CHANGMO 40 (-20) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 41 (-8) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ 42 (-17) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ 43 (-29) WHY DON’T WE (feat. Chungha) Rain 44 (-7) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 45 (-14) Get Away VERIVERY 46 (-10) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Youngster 47 (-7) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman 48 (-2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 49 (-5) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha 50 (-26) Stunning Stunning ONF

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%