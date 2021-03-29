General News

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Rises To No. 1 With “On The Floor”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 4

March 29, 2021
5 Min Read

BLACKPINK member Rosé’s solo debut monitor “On The Floor” strikes up 18 spots to take over as our new No. 1 tune this week! The tune has additionally taken dwelling 5 music present wins to date. Congratulations to Rosé!

“On The Floor” is the title monitor from Rosé’s single album “R” and is a rock type tune that showcases her highly effective vocals. The significant lyrics are about realizing that what is actually vital is inside oneself.

Transferring up one spot to No. 2 is Courageous Women’ “Rollin,’” reaching one step nearer to the highest

Rounding out the highest three is BTS’s “Dynamite,” down one spot to No. 3.

There’s another new tune within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is Tremendous Junior’s “Home Celebration,” the title monitor from their tenth studio album “The Renaissance.” The disco pop tune offers encouragement for staying dwelling and gaining energy via the pandemic.

Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 4

  • 1 (+18) On The Floor

    • Chart Information
    • 19 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (+1) Rollin’

    • Chart Information
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 5 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (-1) Dynamite

    • Chart Information
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 16 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (-3) Don’t Name Me

    • Chart Information
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (-1) Movie star

    • Chart Information
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 8 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (-1) Lovesick Women

    • Chart Information
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 18 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • (*4*)

    7 (-1) LOVE DAY (2021)

    • Chart Information
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (-1) TAIL

    • Chart Information
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (new) Home Celebration

    • Chart Information
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 9 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-2) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Information
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 15 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (-2) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo
12 (-2) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening) 10cm
13 (-2) I’m Not Cool HyunA
14 (new) DO or NOT PENTAGON
15 (-2) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star) Music I Han
16 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
17 (+1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
18 (new) 그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That) Lee Hello
19 (new) FEEL LIKE WOODZ
20 (+9) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
21 (-6) Panorama IZ*ONE
22 (+4) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung
23 (new) 어떤X (What Sort of X) Jessi
24 (-2) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
25 (-13) 화(火花) (HWAA) (G)I-DLE
26 (-9) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim
27 (-4) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
28 (new) Younger Blood DRIPPIN
29 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
30 (new) 안꿀려 (I such as you) Ciipher
31 (new) Ponzona PURPLE KISS
32 (new) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means preferred it like this) CHEEZE
33 (-6) 좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be a superb breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah)) MC Mong
34 (new) KILLA MIRAE
35 (new) After Faculty Weeekly
36 (-6) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
37 (-16) PARANOIA Kang Daniel
38 (-6) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
39 (+4) METEOR CHANGMO
40 (-20) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
41 (-8) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ
42 (-17) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ
43 (-29) WHY DON’T WE (feat. Chungha) Rain
44 (-7) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
45 (-14) Get Away VERIVERY
46 (-10) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Youngster
47 (-7) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman
48 (-2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
49 (-5) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha
50 (-26) Stunning Stunning ONF

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.