BLACKPINK’s Rosé Sends Sweet Birthday Gift To Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has given Girl’s Day’s Hyeri a heat birthday reward!

On her birthday June 9, Hyeri posted a photograph of lovely pink flowers on her Instagram Tales and tagged Rosé’s account. The cardboard with the flowers contains the Korean model of the “Comfortable Birthday” tune addressed to Hyeri.

Rosé reposted the picture and wrote, “Comfortable birthday, Unnie. I really like you.” (Unnie is a Korean phrase utilized by a feminine to handle a feminine who’s older.)

Hyeri and Rosé are identified to be shut associates, and the duo celebrated Rosé’s birthday collectively earlier this 12 months.