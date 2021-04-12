BLACKPINK’s Rosé Sets 2 Guinness World Records With Her Solo Debut Track “On The Floor”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé set two Guinness World Records together with her spectacular solo debut!

Rosé made her solo debut together with her first single album “R” and its accompanying title monitor “On The Floor” on March 12 at 2 p.m. KST.

On April 9, Guinness World Records revealed that the music video for Rosé’s “On The Floor” had been formally acknowledged as essentially the most seen YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo Okay-pop artist. The music video for “On the Floor” garnered 41.6 million views within the first 24 hours after it was launched. That is the primary time the file has been damaged in eight years because the earlier file set by PSY with 36 million views for “Gangnam Fashion.”

Moreover, Rosé is the primary to prime Billboard’s international charts as each a soloist and as a bunch. “On The Floor” debuted at No. 1 on each the World 200 and World Excl. U.S. charts. The lists, which launched final September, rank songs based mostly on streaming and gross sales information from greater than 200 territories. The World 200 consists of information from around the globe and the World Excl. U.S. chart includes information from territories excluding america.

Together with the discharge of BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women,” which topped the World Excl. U.S. chart in October, Rosé now has two songs that positioned No. 1 on Billboard’s World Excl. U.S. chart. Guinness World Records congratulated Rosé on her excellent achievements, stating, “This will simply be the beginning of her record-breaking solo profession.”

BLACKPINK at present has 27 movies with over a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of views and virtually 60 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. Not solely are they the feminine artist with essentially the most YouTube subscribers, however they’re solely second to Justin Bieber as essentially the most subscribed artist on YouTube.

Congratulations to Rosé!

Supply (1) (2)