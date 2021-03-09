BLACKPINK’s Rosé Sets Female K-Pop Soloist Record With Stock Pre-Orders For Solo Debut Album

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has already damaged a file along with her solo debut album!

On March 9, YG Leisure revealed that Rosé’s upcoming solo single album “R” had surpassed 400,000 copies in inventory pre-orders as of March 8. This was achieved in solely 4 days since pre-orders for the album started on March 4.

400,000 is the best variety of inventory pre-orders achieved by a feminine soloist in Korea. This quantity is a sum of orders from not solely Korea, but additionally many different areas together with China, Southeast Asia, United States, Japan, and Europe. The quantity is predicted to enhance even additional as a number of extra days stills stay till the album’s launch.

Beforehand, BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM” had damaged the Okay-pop lady group file for inventory pre-orders as effectively, reaching virtually 1 million copies. Now, Rosé holds this file each as a gaggle and as a soloist.

“R” and its title monitor “On the Floor” are slated for launch on March 12 at 2 p.m. KST. The bodily album shall be launched on March 16.

Take a look at the teasers for Rosé’s upcoming solo album “R” right here.

Congratulations, Rosé!

Supply (1)