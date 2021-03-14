BLACKPINK’s Rosé Sets K-Pop Solo Artist Record For 24-Hour Debut On Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Rosé racked up a formidable variety of streams on Spotify together with her solo debut album “R”!

On March 12 at 2 p.m. KST (midnight EST), Rosé dropped her first solo single album “R.” The following day, YG Leisure shared that Rosé’s title observe “On The Floor” debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s every day World Prime 50 chart for March 12 (native time) with 3,262,615 streams within the first 24 hours since its launch. “Gone,” the b-side observe on the album, reached No. 11 with 2,945,783 streams. “On The Floor” now has the most streams achieved in 24 hours by a music formally launched by a Korean solo artist on Spotify.

In the meantime, “On The Floor” additionally reached No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in a minimum of 51 areas, and the music’s music video gathered over 39 million views solely 24 hours after its premiere.

Rosé’s solo debut stage will happen on “Inkigayo” on March 14 KST. Rosé may also be performing “On The Floor” on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 16 (native time).

Congratulations, Rosé!

Supply (1)