BLACKPINK’s Rosé Sets Up Jun So Min And Yang Se Chan While Jennie Throws Lee Kwang Soo Off In “Working Man”

BLACKPINK had been the friends on the October 18 episode of SBS’s “Working Man”!

The solid members cheered when the members of BLACKPINK appeared and danced to their new title observe, “Lovesick Ladies.” Jun So Min, who obtained final week’s punishment, was the “fifth member” of BLACKPINK and joined them within the dance.

One of many video games that the solid performed with BLACKPINK was a “fact sport,” wherein the members wore cat ears that may transfer if the wearer modified feelings or was shocked.

Rosé requested Jun So Min, “You thought you could possibly take the place of one of many members throughout the opening dance rehearsal, proper?” Jun So Min denied it, however her ears moved. She was then requested if she appreciated Yang Se Chan and her ears moved once more regardless of her denial. Yang Se Chan threw off Jun So Min utterly by asking, “Can I am going eat ramyun at your own home?”, however Rosé acquired the final phrase by asking Yang Se Chan if he actually wished to go to her home to eat ramyun. (In Korea, going to somebody’s home to eat ramyun within the night is related to spending the night time there.)

Jennie was requested who had the messiest room and he or she replied with out hesitation, “Lisa.” Requested if she thought she was the prettiest in BLACKPINK, she stated, “Sure.” Nonetheless, Jennie’s ears stored transferring no matter how she answered the query. Confused, Lee Kwang Soo requested, “What do you retain excited about?” however she threw him off by replying, “You.” Having discovered her line of assault, Jennie replied, “You” once more when Lee Kwang Soo requested if she had a man she was focused on.

When it was her flip to ask questions, Jennie once more got here in swinging by asking, “Is Solar Bin unni doing properly?” and “Is Solar Bin unni prettier or Jisoo unni prettier?” (Actress Lee Solar Bin is Lee Kwang Soo’s girlfriend.) Later, Lee Kwang Soo stated that Rosé was the prettiest member of BLACKPINK and Jennie acquired teased when her ears moved as a substitute. Nonetheless, Jennie ended on a triumphant notice by asking Lee Kwang Soo if he rewatched the video the place she made a poem for him on a earlier episode of “Working Man.”

