BLACKPINK’s Rosé Shares Sweet Photo Taken With Jisoo And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

BLACKPINK’s Rosé commemorated her most up-to-date look on “Wonderful Saturday” with a cute photograph!

Rosé has appeared on “Wonderful Saturday” earlier than as an in depth pal of Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, who’s a hard and fast solid member on the present. Within the October 10 episode, she and Jisoo appeared as a part of the group’s promotions for “THE ALBUM.”

After the episode aired, Rosé shared a photograph taken on set with Jisoo and Hyeri and wrote, “The unnis I like. Are you watching ‘Wonderful Saturday’?”

BLACKPINK made a comeback on October 2 with their first studio album, “THE ALBUM,” and title monitor “Lovesick Women.” “THE ALBUM” set a lady group file when it surpassed 1 million inventory preorders, and after its launch, scored excessive on Spotify’s International Prime 50, broke the file for woman group first-week album gross sales in its first day, and debuted within the Prime 10 in the UK and Germany.

BLACKPINK is scheduled to seem on “Operating Man” and “Ask Us Something.” In the meantime, Jisoo’s solo look on “Scrumptious Rendezvous,” set a brand new private file for the present.

