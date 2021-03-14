BLACKPINK’s Rosé Sweeps iTunes Charts Across The Globe With Solo Debut Track

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is topping charts all around the world together with her solo debut!

On March 12 at 2 p.m. KST, Rosé made her highly-anticipated solo debut together with her first single album “R,” that includes the title monitor “On The Floor.”

Not solely did “On The Floor” soar to the highest of a number of realtime music charts in Korea shortly after its launch, but it surely additionally hit No. 1 on iTunes charts in quite a few international locations throughout the globe.

As of 10:41 a.m. KST on March 13, the music had reached No. 1 on iTunes High Songs charts in no less than 51 totally different areas, together with the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Spain, France, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and extra.

Moreover, the music video for “On The Floor” has managed to rack up over 36 million views in lower than 21 hours—and even earlier than its launch, Rosé’s solo debut single album “R” set a brand new document for the best variety of inventory pre-orders achieved by any feminine soloist in Korea.

Rosé can be performing her new solo debut monitor “On The Floor” for the primary time on the March 14 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo.” She may also be premiering the monitor on U.S. tv on NBC’s “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 16 native time.

Congratulations to Rosé on her profitable solo debut!

