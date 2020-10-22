BLACKPINK’s Rosé Talks About Her Unique Voice, Thoughts On Style, And More

BLACKPINK’s Rosé seems charismatic and fierce for the duvet of Dazed journal!

Dazed journal revealed that Rosé skilled a really busy week proper earlier than the discharge of BLACKPINK’s newest album, explaining that her day wasn’t over even after wrapping up their photograph shoot at 11 p.m. that night time. Rosé shared, “Now I’m going to follow the choreography. Tomorrow, I can begin the day slightly late, so I’m going to follow after filming ends.”

On receiving love from all around the world for her distinctive voice, Rosé revealed, “Proper now, many individuals inform me my voice is ‘distinctive,’ however I didn’t consider it that method through the time of my debut. My aim was to turn into a ‘good singer’ somewhat than a ‘completely different singer.’ I didn’t follow to create a particular tone or voice shade. The present evaluations appear to acknowledge my uniqueness, so it looks like an important praise.”

Earlier this yr, Rosé was chosen as a worldwide ambassador for Saint Laurent and have become the primary Korean mannequin for the model. Relating to the model’s inventive director Anthony Vaccarello, Rosé commented, “I believed I knew what ‘traditional’ was, however that wasn’t the case. I study anew each time I see Anthony’s garments. I’m wondering how he might painting this by way of latex materials. His shade spectrum and patterns are additionally very various, and behind all that’s Saint Laurent’s uniquely elegant nature and story. It turns into extra superb the extra I have a look at it.”

Rosé’s interview and pictorial shall be obtainable by way of the November difficulty of Dazed journal.

