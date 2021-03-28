BLACKPINK’s Rosé Teases That A Music Video For “GONE” Is Coming “Very, Very Quickly”

Prepare for an additional solo music video from BLACKPINK’s Rosé!

Earlier this month, Rosé made her long-awaited solo debut together with her first single album “R” and its title monitor “On The Floor,” which set a brand new report for the very best variety of views ever achieved by a Okay-pop soloist’s music video inside its first 24 hours.

Nevertheless, Rosé’s new single album additionally features a second track, “GONE,” which she premiered at BLACKPINK’s on-line live performance “THE SHOW” again in January.

Throughout a latest fan assembly, Rosé revealed that along with her record-breaking music video for “On The Floor,” she was planning to launch a music video for “GONE” as nicely. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to let you know that,” she confessed, “however I’ll must reward it to you guys because you guys have been ready so exhausting.”

On March 27, Rosé thrilled followers by sharing a short replace on once they may count on the brand new music video. Throughout an Instagram Dwell broadcast, she responded to a fan’s query in regards to the music video by teasing with a playful chuckle, “Launch of ‘GONE,’ when? Mm, that’s a secret; I’m not going to let you know. However very, very quickly.”

Are you excited to see Rosé launch a brand new music video for “GONE”?