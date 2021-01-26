BLACKPINK’s Rosé To Premiere Solo Debut Track This Month + YG Shares New Details

Prepare: BLACKPINK’s Rosé will probably be premiering her solo debut observe earlier than the month is out!

On January 25, YG Leisure formally revealed new particulars about Rosé’s highly-anticipated solo debut. In line with the company, Rosé has already accomplished filming for her music video, and he or she will probably be performing her solo debut observe for the primary time at BLACKPINK’s upcoming on-line live performance “THE SHOW.”

YG Leisure introduced, “Rosé accomplished all filming for her solo album title observe’s music video in mid-January. Because the manufacturing finances for the video was unprecedented, the music video is a large-scale manufacturing, and we’re at the moment doing our utmost within the ultimate phases to make sure a high-quality launch.”

As for the discharge of Rosé’s solo debut album, the company acknowledged, “We will probably be making an official announcement in regards to the schedule for the album launch shortly.”

In line with YG Leisure, Rosé personally requested the prospect to carry out her new music for her followers forward of the album’s launch, and after a lot deliberation, the company finally agreed.

YG Leisure additionally shared new details about the observe, describing it as “mellifluous, whereas additionally capturing the strengths of [Rosé’s] soulful vocals.” The company added, “It’s a music that’s fully totally different from BLACKPINK’s music so far.”

Though BLACKPINK’s first-ever on-line live performance “THE SHOW” was initially scheduled to happen final month, the live performance was postponed to January 31 because of the reinstatement of stricter social distancing tips.

YG Leisure commented, “Because the BLACKPINK members have labored arduous for the previous two months and poured their sweat into placing on a high-quality present along with a stay band, we hope that the live performance will probably be an exquisite present for the followers.”

BLACKPINK’s on-line live performance “THE SHOW” will probably be streamed stay on January 31 at 2 p.m. KST (midnight EST).

Supply (1)