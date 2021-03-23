BLACKPINK’s Rosé Tops Billboard’s Global 200 And Global Excl. U.S. Charts With “On The Floor”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé sweeps Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts with “On The Floor“!

The singer made her solo debut on March 12 with the one album “R” and its title observe “On The Floor.” It was beforehand shared that “On The Floor” took the No. 70 spot on Billboard’s Sizzling 100 chart, turning into the very best rating observe by a feminine Korean soloist within the chart’s historical past.

On high of that, Rosé has achieved a primary on one other Billboard chart! “On The Floor” debuts at No. 1 on each the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. The lists, which launched final September, rank songs primarily based on streaming and gross sales information from greater than 200 territories. The Global 200 contains information from all over the world and the Global Excl. U.S. chart contains information from territories excluding the USA.

As BLACKPINK additionally topped the Global Excl. U.S. chart in October with “Lovesick Ladies,” Rosé is now the primary artist to have taken No. 1 on the listing each as a soloist and with a gaggle.

“On The Floor” scores No. 1 on the Global 200 chart with 92.1 million streams and 29,000 offered worldwide through the March 12 to 18 monitoring week. Rosé’s single album additionally contains the observe “Gone,” which has grabbed the No. 29 spot on the Global 200 with 19.6 million streams and 25,000 offered worldwide.

In the meantime, “On The Floor” achieves the highest spot on the Global Excl. U.S. chart with 85.7 million streams and 22,000 offered in territories outdoors the USA through the monitoring week. “Gone” debuts on the listing in No. 17, with 17.4 million streams and 19,000 offered outdoors the USA.

“On The Floor” additionally enters the Digital Track Gross sales chart at No. 10, with “Gone” taking No. 15.

Congratulations to Rosé!

