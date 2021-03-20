BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “On The Floor” Becomes Fastest MV By Korean Female Soloist To Hit 100 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has set a brand new file for Korean feminine soloists on YouTube!

On March 12 at 2 p.m. KST, Rosé made her solo debut along with her first single album “R” and its title monitor “On The Floor.” By March 20 at 5:51 a.m. KST, the video had already hit 100 million views.

Because of this “On The Floor” took about seven days, 15 hours, and 51 minutes to succeed in the milestone, which is the quickest time for a Korean feminine soloist but. The MV for “SOLO” by Rosé’s groupmate Jennie held the earlier file after hitting 100 million views in 23 days and 10 hours in 2018.

It was beforehand confirmed by YouTube that the music video for “On The Floor” achieved the best 24-hour debut views for an MV by a Okay-pop soloist, garnering 41.6 million views in at some point.

Congratulations to Rosé!

Rejoice by watching “On The Floor” once more under: