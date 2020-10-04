BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” Tracks Score High-Ranking Debuts On Spotify’s Global Top 50

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” is a hit on Spotify!

On October 5, YG Leisure revealed that each one eight tracks on BLACKPINK’s full album debuted inside the prime 25 on Spotify’s each day Global Top 50.

The album’s title observe “Lovesick Women” ranked No. 3 on the Global Top 50 chart on the day of its launch, October 2. “Wager You Wanna” that includes Cardi B debuted at No. 4, “Fairly Savage” at No. 8, and “Ice Cream” at No. 10. “Loopy Over You” (No. 17), “Love To Hate Me” (No. 18), “How You Like That” (No. 19), and “You By no means Know” (No. 25) all ranked excessive on the chart as nicely.

In June, BLACKPINK’s pre-release single “How You Like That” debuted at No. 5 on the chart and have become the highest-ranking debut for a music by a lady group. In August, their single “Ice Cream” broke the report at No. 4. At No. 3, “Lovesick Women” is now the highest-ranking woman group music debut. When it comes to stream numbers, “Ice Cream” stays BLACKPINK’s greatest debut on the chart with 5,060,036 streams on the primary day.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!

Supply (1) (2)