Blackpink’s ‘The Present’: Concert Review

On Saturday night time or Sunday morning — relying on the time zone — Blackpink followers lastly acquired to expertise the closest factor to an in-person live performance from the group with “The Present.” Whereas the Okay-pop titans — Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo — had supposed to be on tour supporting their debut full size, “The Album,” which dropped in October, this arena-scale live performance, livestreamed from Seoul, confirmed that the foursome haven’t missed a step, regardless of the pandemic.

Blackpink The Present

An otherworldly theme crammed the soundstage all through the practically one-and-a-half-hour set, because the quartet have been accompanied by LED lights, mirrored partitions, neon lasers and confetti. Seemingly rising from outer area, the 4 members burst right into a pink-hued post-apocalyptic backdrop, the place they took the stage with a bombastic “Kill This Love.” They carried that very same confidence all through the present with performances of hits just like the sassy “How You Like That” and with a rock rendition of “As If It’s Your Final.”

“The Present” (rescheduled from its authentic date of Dec. 27 resulting from pandemic considerations) is presumably a rendering of what the tour would have regarded like had we not been in a pandemic, which made their efficiency really feel extra like an in-person expertise. From the group’s choreography to their flashy costumes of tulle, feathers and corsets, the manufacturing made the viewers really feel like that they had an precise seat on the Seoul venue.

In-between outfit modifications, neon stills flashed throughout the display and showcased every of Blackpink’s members acting on their very own: Jisoo delivered a stripped-back cowl of Tove Lo’s “Excessive” on a velvet sofa; Lisa put a deft spin on Doja Cat’s “Say So” on an illuminated dance ground; and Jennie charmed together with her 2018 single “Solo.” However maybe probably the most placing second was when Rosé shared her debut solo observe “Gone,” a weak breakup anthem that she carried out on a swing, interspersed with lovesick vignettes from an accompanying music video.

The 4 additionally rolled out their playful Woman Gaga collaboration “Bitter Sweet,” fierce kiss-off “Taking part in With Fireplace” and fizzy dance-pop anthem “Lovesick Women” — with the assistance of some cascading glitter confetti. However one of the vital visually thrilling moments of the night time was throughout a blinding transition from “Fairly Savage” to “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” the place the group actually heated up the stage with hearth and danced on water. However even the quieter performances have been cinematic: After roaming the soundstage’s metallic tunnels, the group emerged with the towering ballad “Don’t Know What to Do.”

Regardless of the depth of the present, the group was carefree throughout interludes the place they giggled and shared their enthusiasm for being again onstage — and, in Okay-pop custom, shared how a lot they miss their “Blinks.” (followers).

“I hope all people felt our presence as a result of in our minds we’re there with everybody,” Rosé advised the viewers earlier than the finale of “Ceaselessly Younger.” “Watching our live performance, I hope you get the sensation we’re all collectively.”