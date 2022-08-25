BLACKTAIL is just what FPS needs, and I think it’s going to be one of the big underdogs this year

Yesterday was Gamescom 2022, and with its Opening Night Live as the opening act, we had a huge video game crowd to watch. Almost 40 titles were shown during the gala (which you can review here), but personally I want to keep one of those that can be a great cover of the fair: BLACKTAIL.

Asking you to forge the legend of Baba Yaga, a well-known character from the Slavic folklore and mythologythis title puts you at the feet of a witch who wields a bow and magical powers to fend off other creatures from Slavic myths in these mystical lands.

The title will put you to hunt spirits using your bow, which has different types of arrow that have several different effects. Yes, your only weapon is the bow, but the projectiles you use will give it variety. This may seem like it will limit the experience, but I firmly believe that what it will do is create situations that are tailor-made for your loadout, knowing what you are going to use.

On the other hand, BLACKTAIL has a bit of an emphasis on survival and crafting, forcing you to create your resources, like the arrows themselves (each with its own recipe, obviously), potions with different effects to use and other elements. To get your materials, you are going to have to go hunting, another section of the game to highlight.

If you mix all this with skills that you will be able to unlock to expand your repertoire of skills. If you add to this the use of some totems that can activate various effects By way of mines or grenades, you have a quite interesting and unique repertoire of movements within the FPS.

With this in mind, why should first-person shooter fans care about this game? While I was watching the trailer for High on Life, the game from the creator of Rick & Morty, I couldn’t help but think of one thing: if you take away its visual aspect, what you’re left with it’s just another shooter. I didn’t see anything amazing or that I didn’t know about, nothing that I didn’t get, I don’t know, Homefront: The Revolution.





BLACKTAIL is not a title that comes to reinvent the shooter, but it does want be your own thing, to bring personality to its mechanics and its approach, and I think that’s exactly what we need in first person shooters. More single player campaigns looking to create something of their own.

Being a title that comes without a big name behind it, it is very possible that THE PARASIGHT game will not make it to the front pages of publications and will end up without having the impact which I think he deserves. If you like first-person shooters and want something different, I encourage you to check it out, it’s going to be worth it.