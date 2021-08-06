‘Blacula’ Graphic Novel Coming From Author Rodney Barnes (Unique)

Blacula is emerging once more. The cult vintage horror personality is returning in a brand new graphic novel from Rodney Barnes and artist Jason Shawn Alexander. The Blacula graphic novel has lengthy been a zeal undertaking for Barnes, a veteran TV creator and manufacturer whose credit come with the Surprise/Hulu collection Runaways and Starz’s American Gods.

Barnes grew up at the Common monster films, and his perception of what horror might be modified when he noticed Blacula at age 8.

“I’d by no means observed anything else with other folks of colour prominently situated within the piece,” Barnes informed The Hollywood Reporter from the set of the approaching HBO Lakers drama he’s govt generating. “I used to be blown away. It used to be much more unique than anything I’d observed up till that time. It kind of lit a small flame in my creativeness.”

Launched in 1972, Blacula used to be directed via William Crain and starred William Marshall. It targeted on Prince Mamuwalde, who within the past due 1700s, seeks Dracula’s lend a hand finishing the slave business, handiest to be was a vampire and imprisoned for 200 years. The movie’s social statement and use of vampirism as a metaphor for slavery’s long-term repercussions caught with Barnes over time. So did his fascination with vampires.

Barnes’ first process in Los Angeles used to be operating on some other Black vampire belongings, Wesley Snipes’ Blade (1998). As Barnes received extra good fortune within the leisure trade, together with as comedian e-book creator in the back of titles comparable to Symbol Comics’ Killadelphia, he nonetheless dreamed of doing one thing with Blacula, particularly a graphic novel. The one downside? He had bother getting a solution from MGM in regards to the graphic novel rights. After all, Pamela Abdy, who turned into president of MGM in 2020, stepped in to lend a hand and Barnes’ Zombie Love Studios get the go-ahead to transport ahead with the graphic novel.

Rodney Barnes

Courtesy of Zombie Love Studios

Now Barnes is gearing as much as submit the primary of 3 deliberate graphic novels within the spring of 2022. The primary will pit Blacula in opposition to Dracula, and similar to the flicks, there would be the alternative to make use of horror to inspect society.

“Blacula and Dracula have lived for centuries. They’ve observed all of it. So they have got a unique standpoint, having the ability to listen the previous, talk to the current,” stated Barnes. “You in reality don’t have that with every other monsters as a result of different monsters are simply monsters, however vampires are manipulative. Additionally they have excellent recollections. They know who they had been.”

MGM these days has a Blacula movie within the works, whilst Barnes could be all for pursuing one thing in tv. Says the creator: “I’d love in an effort to discover him past the place we are actually.”

Barnes is represented via UTA, Artists First, and legal professional Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.