Blade  Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

After over 20 years since Wesley Snipes last donned the black leather and fangs of the iconic vampire hunter, Blade is making his grand return to the Marvel universe. This time, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be taking on the role of Eric Brooks, AKA Blade, in what will surely be a thrilling new chapter for the character.

The original Blade trilogy, released between 1998 and 2004, was a game-changer for superhero movies, ushering in a darker, grittier era of comic book adaptations. Blade’s blend of horror, action, and Marvel mythos struck a chord with audiences and turned the character into a cult favorite. The MCU is looking to reimagine the half-vampire hero for a new generation of fans.

Blade Release Date:

After a series of delays, Marvel Studios has settled on a release date of November 7, 2025, for the new Blade movie. This places the film firmly in Phase 6 of the MCU, after the highly anticipated Fantastic Four movie.

The project has had a rather tumultuous road to the big screen. Initially announced in 2019, Blade was set to hit theaters on November 3, 2023. However, the departure of the first director, Bassam Tariq, in 2022 pushed the release to September 2024. More behind-the-scenes changes, including the exit of director Yann Demange in 2024, have resulted in the latest delay to 2025.

Despite the production challenges, Marvel remains committed to bringing Blade to life in a big way. The extra time will allow the studio to get the character right and deliver a worthy follow-up to the beloved original trilogy.

Blade Storyline:

Details on the plot of the new Blade movie remain tightly under wraps. However, we can expect the film to stay true to the character’s comic book origins while integrating him seamlessly into the broader MCU.

In the Marvel source, Blade is a “Daywalker” – a human born with vampire strengths and abilities but without their weaknesses. After his mother was attacked by the vampire Deacon Frost while she was pregnant, Blade was born with a thirst for vampire blood. He dedicates his life to hunting down and destroying the creatures of the night.

The new movie is rumored to explore Blade’s origins, potentially delving into his mother’s fateful encounter with Frost and Blade’s early days as a vampire hunter. It may also introduce new villains for Blade to face off against, including the possibility of the iconic Dracula appearing.

Interestingly, early reports suggested the film could be a period piece set across multiple decades from the 1900s to the 1980s. However, more recent leaks indicate the story will take place in the present day, allowing Blade to be seamlessly integrated into the current MCU timeline.

Blade Cast:

Leading the cast is Mahershala Ali as Eric Brooks/Blade. Ali is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting roles in Moonlight and Green Book, and he’s no stranger to the superhero genre, having previously played Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes on the Netflix series Luke Cage.

Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Mia Goth (Pearl) will join Ali. Lindo and Goth’s roles remain under wraps, but their involvement promises to bring some serious acting chops to the film.

Notably, two actors previously announced for the cast – Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) and Blade: Trinity star Wesley Snipes – are no longer attached to the project. Snipes’ potential involvement, which was the subject of much fan speculation, appears to have fallen through.

Blade Creators Team:

Behind the camera, the Blade reboot has undergone significant creative shifts. Up-and-coming filmmaker Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) was initially set to direct, with a script from Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen).

However, Tariq exited the project in late 2022, citing “continued shifts” in the production schedule. He was quickly replaced by Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country), who departed the film in mid-2024 due to creative differences.

The search for a new director is ongoing, but in the meantime, veteran Marvel writer Eric Pearson (Black Widow) has been brought in to work on the screenplay. Pearson has an impressive resume of finalizing scripts for the MCU, so he seems well-equipped to steer Blade in the right direction.

Other key crew members include cinematographer Damián García, editor Leigh Folsom Boyd, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who is no stranger to the world of Marvel, having worked on Black Panther.

Where to Watch Blade?

When the new Blade movie is finally released in 2025, it will be exclusive to theaters. As a significant MCU release, the film will not be available to stream on Disney+ or any other platform upon its debut.

However, once Blade completes its theatrical run, it will eventually reach Disney’s streaming service, just like the other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. Fans will likely have to wait at least 45 days, and possibly longer before Blade arrives on Disney+.

In the meantime, those eager to revisit the character can check out the original Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes. The films – Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004) – are currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Blade Trailer Release Date:

With production of the new Blade movie still in the early stages, it’s unlikely that we’ll see an official trailer soon. Marvel tends to keep a tight lid on their projects, especially ones as highly anticipated as this until they’re closer to the release date.

Fans can probably expect the first teaser trailer for Blade to arrive sometime in 2024, about a year before the film’s scheduled November 2025 premiere. This would align with the studio’s typical marketing strategy for their big-screen superhero adventures.

In the meantime, the only Blade-related footage we have to tide us over is Mahershala Ali’s brief voice cameo as the character in the post-credits scene of Eternals in 2021. That tantalizing tease was our first official introduction to Ali’s take on the Daywalker.

Blade Final Words:

The long-awaited return of Blade to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shaping up to be one of the most exciting comic book movie events on the horizon. With Mahershala Ali leading the charge as the iconic vampire hunter and the creative team working hard to deliver a fresh, thrilling take on the character, this new Blade has the potential to surpass the legacy of the beloved original trilogy.

While the production has faced its fair share of setbacks, Marvel’s commitment to getting this right is clear. Blade is a pivotal part of the studio’s Phase 6 plans, and fans will be eagerly awaiting any news and updates as the film inches closer to its 2025 release date. One thing is sure – when Blade finally arrives on the big screen, it will be one hell of a good time.