Blade Runner 2099 is in construction by way of Amazon: first main points of the collection that may function a sequel to Blade Runner 2049

In keeping with Closing dates, a brand new collection known as Blade Runner 2099 is in construction by way of Amazon. This can be a sequel to Blade Runner 2049, with Ridley Scott on board as government manufacturer.

“Because the name of Blade Runner 2099 signifies, the most recent installment within the neo-noir sci-fi franchise will probably be set 50 years after the movie sequel.“, they published.

A Blade Runner TV collection has been within the works for some time, with Ridley Scott in the past revealing {that a} complete plot have been written.

“Now we have already written the pilot for Blade Runner“he stated overdue remaining yr.”So we will be able to already provide Blade Runner as a TV collection, most likely the primary 10 hours“.

The pinnacle of Apple TV +, Silka Luisa, is writing the script for Blade Runner 2099in addition to becoming a member of Scott as government manufacturer.

“The venture, which might mark the primary live-action Blade Runner collection, is in precedence construction at Amazon Studios, which is fast-tracking scripts and eyeing doable manufacturing dates.“, feedback Cut-off date. “Scott may just direct if the collection is going forward“.

Blade Runner 2049 used to be directed by way of Dennis Villeneuve, which does not appear connected to the venture. He not too long ago directed Dune, one of the nominated films on the 2022 Oscars, even supposing he used to be now not incorporated a few of the nominees.

It’s stated that there have been talks with Amazon Studios for Blade Runner 2099 when Ridley Scott spoke concerning the venture remaining yr. However there used to be additionally communicate of the manufacturing of an Alien tv collection. “Alien is being written for a pilot“He stated, including that the primary hours of what may just turn out to be the collection also are being ready.

May this imply that Amazon Studios could also be taking into consideration taking on its subsequent Alien collection? There is not any information about it, a minimum of now not but.