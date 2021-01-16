Blake Chandlee on How TikTok Brought Communities Together in 2020

Regardless of the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, TikTok has reworked the popular culture panorama in latest months.

At its core, the applying merely strives to encourage creativity and produce pleasure to customers, mentioned TikTok’s Vice President of International Enterprise Options Blake Chandlee. Whereas this mission has not modified, Chandlee shared that he was personally struck by the shift in content material he noticed final 12 months.

“Variety in content material, and the sorts of creators that had been creating content material on the platform went from fairly easy choices to variety round cooking and DIY and training,” he mentioned throughout a Selection Leisure Summit dialog. “And we had these superb creators simply inform inspiring tales all 12 months lengthy and that simply continued, which then led to the adoption of the platform for a 123 of audiences.”

He continued on how a platform primarily utilized by Gen Z audiences additionally introduced households collectively throughout lockdown. “Folks had been creating TikToks and youthful generations had been introducing their mother and father and grandparents to the platform. So there was this unity once more across the household round this content material that simply didn’t exist earlier than.”

With final 12 months’s Black Lives Matter protests inspiring youth activism internationally, Chandlee added that socially lively content material has elevated on the app. On the similar time, the belief and security group at TikTok now fastidiously screens them to eradicate misinformation, he mentioned.

However these considerations particular to social media platforms apart, Chandlee and his group are focusing on constructing a extra numerous content material base for its international viewers.

“We predict that by working with the neatest individuals in the company world and the consumer world, we are able to construct a future that’s totally different, the place promoting turns into anticipated and hoped for versus one thing individuals cope with in order to get content material.”

Watch the complete dialog above.