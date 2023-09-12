Blake Lively At The Michael Kors Runway Show Looked Like A Glam Disco Queen:

Even though Fashion Week keeps bringing out famous people, that’s just how things go at a Michael Kors event. The famous American designer’s front row is always filled with A-list stars, as well as this year was no different at all.

Blake Lively is one of his biggest fans, so she was there today at Domino Park to celebrate his Spring 2024 ready-to-wear line. The former Gossip Girl star made a case for sparkles during the day, as well as we’re all taking notes.

The mother of four and founder of Betty Buzz wore a sparkly dress with a thin tan belt. The style was based on the 1970s and had wide legs and a deep bodice.

The Temperature In The Big Apple Was Unusually High:

Even though it has been unusually warm in New York City, Lively wore a camel-colored coat across her lap as a fashion accessory. She added some earrings that made a statement to add to the sparkle.

Vanessa Hudgens and Rita Ora were also in New York City for the event. Lively dressed a shimmering gold tank-style costume with very wide flared legs.

The look was picture-perfect and drew a lot of attention. Lively wore a thin leather belt around her waist and her hair was blown out in big, full curls.

Earrings that hung down finished off the look, as well as even though there were rumors that the statement necklace was coming back, Lively maintained her collarbones bare.

The Star Worked On A Cake With The French Pastry Chef Cédric Grolet:

Michael Kors, the designer, made sure that some well-known people sat in the front row of his show. Nicole Ari Parker, Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, as well as Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, all wore all-black outfits and joined Lively.

The star and French pastry cook Cédric Grolet baked a cake together over the weekend. Instead of being careful and wearing an apron, she dressed a purple Chanel sweater with a matching skirt. She wore a set of hot pink Christian Louboutin flats when she went out.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were also seen going for a walk before their 11th wedding anniversary. The two looked casual to beat the heat of the end of summer.

Lively wore a printed button-up short-sleeve shirt alongside pants, strappy shoes, and shades. Reynolds, 46, wore a salmon-colored shirt alongside khakis as well as white sneakers.

Everyone Knows That Lively Loves To Bake:

“A cake was made by @cedricgrolet and @blakelively! “I was so surprised by her skill!” the baker wrote in the comments for the video.

“So, what do you think? Charlotte aux fruits xxl alongside her drinks being so fresh @bettybuzz @bettybooze #cedricgrolet #blakelively Grolet has made films alongside ZoeSaldaaa, her husband Marco PeregoSaldaaa, as well as their children, as well as with Lively.

Everyone knows that Lively loves to bake, and when she went to see Paul Hollywood upon the set of the Great British Baking Show, she got to live out almost every baker’s dream.

As usual, a lot of famous people joined Kors at the beautiful setting along the East River within Domino Park in Brooklyn, beneath the Williamsburg Bridge.

Who Comes To The Show?

A lot of actors were there, including Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan, as well as many more. Before the show, the designer said, “We all dream of vacations.”

How “What the World Needs Now” as well as “Promises, Promises” by Burt Bacharach, two of his most popular songs, influenced a collection that has a beachy feel. “I wanted to look like this when I was barefoot.”

Kors Said That His Mother Was His Biggest Inspiration And Biggest Fan:

“My mother was my biggest inspiration and biggest fan,” Kors said. “We went all over the world together, as well as I have so many great memories of trips with her.

And she had been a rule-breaking woman. She went to work in hot pants. I think she had fun with dress all the time, and nobody really knew who she was.”

A lot of the clothes on the runway looked like they could have been worn by Kors’ mother in the 1960s and 1970s. There were some very short minidresses as well as silk sundresses. Many of the things were made of crocheted cotton, wool, or lace.