Blake Lively Starring in Netflix’s ‘Darkish Days at the Magna Carta’ – Variety

Blake Lively will star in “Darkish Days at the Magna Carta,” a post-apocalyptic thriller that’s being developed at Netflix as a potential trilogy.

Michael Paisley will write the screenplay for “Darkish Days at the Magna Carta,” set amid a catastrophic occasion and centering on a lady going to excessive lengths to outlive and save her household. Paisley broke into the enterprise by working in the CAA mailroom. He grew to become a manufacturing assistant final 12 months on Netflix’s “The Witcher.”

Lively can also be producing the thriller by way of her B for Effort manufacturing banner, together with Kate Vorhoff. Shawn Levy will produce by way of his 21 Laps firm with companion Dan Cohen.

Lively was most just lately seen in the action-thriller “The Rhythm Part,” which was a serious disappointment for Paramount earlier this 12 months with $6 million in worldwide field workplace. Her notable movie credit embrace “The Age of Adeline,” “The Shallows” and “A Easy Favor.”

Producing credit for 21 Laps embrace the “Night time at the Museum” trilogy, “Arrival,” “Kin,” “The Spectacular Now” and the upcoming sci-fi comedy “Free Man,” directed by Levy and starring Lively’s partner Ryan Reynolds.

Lively is repped by WME, Administration 360 and legal professional Jeff Bernstein. Paisley is repped by MXN.