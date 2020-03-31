Blake’s 7 or Classic Doctor Who? Vote now on which show you think the BBC should repeat

Final week, the BBC introduced they might be bringing a number of traditional reveals again for a repeat run.

Social gathering Animals – starring Matt Smith – and Colin Firth’s Satisfaction and Prejudice could be amongst the few being proven once more after the schedules discovered themselves shaken up.

Following the announcement, we requested you to inform us which show you needed to see again on the BBC.

Now, RadioTimes.com can formally reveal the outcomes… and it was a tie!

Developing prime with 15 per cent of the votes every, Blake’s 7 and Classic Doctor Who got here up trumps.

Solely Fools and Horses got here third place with 6 per cent of the votes.

Now now we have our prime two, we’re opening the vote again as much as you. Do you wish to rewatch Blake’s 7 – the classic sci-fi collection a few ragtag band of area rebels – or Classic Doctor Who episodes?

Vote now and have your say in the battle of the traditional sci-fi collection!

Vote closes on Friday third April at 5pm.



</p><section><h2><h2><strong>Which show do you wish to see repeated on the BBC?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2>Blake’s 7</h2></section><section><h3>Classic Doctor Who</h3></section><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><section><h2><h2><strong>Which show do you wish to see repeated on the BBC?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2>Blake’s 7</h2></section><section><h3>Classic Doctor Who</h3></section><p> </p><p> </p><p>

If you’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.