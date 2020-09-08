Blake’s 7, Survivors and Doctor Who’s Dalek movies all coming to BritBox

Additional solidifying its standing because the streaming residence of cult TV within the UK, BritBox has introduced that will probably be including Blake’s 7 and the unique Survivors to its platform.
The exhibits, together with a collection of different classic collection and movies, will likely be becoming a member of the cult-themed Out of this World assortment, which already contains The Prisoner, Sapphire & Metal and Gerry Anderson exhibits like Thunderbirds and House: 1999.
All 52 episodes of Blake’s 7 – a few ragtag band of rebels combating to overthrow a tyrannical galactic federation – will arrive on 10th September, whereas Survivors – which follows the remnants of humanity after 95 per cent of the inhabitants is worn out by a freak plague – will comply with on 17th September.
Each collection have been devised by Terry Nation, creator of Doctor Who’s Daleks – and Whovians will likely be completely satisfied to hear that the 2 Dalek movies from the 1960s starring Peter Cushing (1965’s Doctor Who and the Daleks and 1966’s Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150AD) may also be streaming on BritBox from 10th September.
The Avengers – starring Patrick MacNee, Diana Rigg and Linda Thorson – may also be a part of the service on the identical date, with the 2 surviving episodes of the primary season plus the enduring Emma Peel and Tara King seasons obtainable to stream. A collection of these episodes was briefly made obtainable in error final month, earlier than being faraway from the platform.
Becoming a member of these traditional exhibits on BritBox will likely be a trio of beloved cult movies – 1966’s prehistoric journey One Million Years BC starring Raquel Welch, Hammer’s 1967 film model of Quatermass and the Pit and the 1976 sci-fi drama The Man Who Fell to Earth starring David Bowie.
BritBox can be the unique streaming residence of traditional Doctor Who within the UK.
